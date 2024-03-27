Sports NewsUlsan/Gyeongnam News

Ulsan to Build Two Park Golf Courses

By Haps Staff

Ulsan City unveiled plans to develop park golf facilities at the Gangdong Tourist Complex and Samsan Yeocheon Waste Landfill, aiming to offer recreational spaces that capitalize on the city’s natural landscapes.

At the Gangdong Tourist Complex, situated in San 27, Jeongja-dong, Buk-gu, the city intends to establish a ‘mountain-type luxury park golf course’ spread across 94,765 square meters of city-owned land.

The course will boast 36 holes, a practice range, clubhouse, and parking area. Leveraging the complex’s scenic setting, the course will incorporate varying elevations and obstacles, offering a diverse experience for visitors. Plans also include exploring nighttime operations to enhance accessibility.

Detailed design, adjustments to the tourist complex development blueprint, and environmental assessments are slated for completion by year-end, with construction set to commence in January next year and conclude by April 2026.

Meanwhile, the site at 8-22 Samsan-dong, Nam-gu, formerly a landfill for household waste from 1984 to 1994, spanning 226,653 square meters, is earmarked for a similar transformation. The city envisions a ‘park golf course in a garden,’ featuring a 36-hole course, practice range, clubhouse, and parking lot, complemented by lush greenery.

Construction at Samsan Yeocheon Waste Landfill is scheduled to kick off in October, with completion expected by October next year.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

Rediscover the Jinhae Gunhangje Festival, Full of Rich Cultural Performances

Korea Destinations: 9 Scenic Places to Visit in Geochang

1st Changwon Special Mayor’s Cup National Yacht Competition to be Held This Weekend

Lotte Giants Pop-Up Zone Opened at Busan Station

“The Galaxy in the Deep Forest” Exhibition Gets Underway in Gyeongnam

Lighting Project Being Added to Namhae Bridge

The Latest

North Port Marina Swimming Pool to Become Hub For Elementary School Student’s Swim Education

Rediscover the Jinhae Gunhangje Festival, Full of Rich Cultural Performances

Here’s What’s Happening at This Weekend’s Nakdonggang Riverside Cherry Blossom Festival

Burger King Introduces the “Hot Chili Lover”

Busan Museum Presents “Bom Bom Bom, Spring Arrives” Cultural Showcase in March

Jung-gu Announces Ambitious Plans to Revive Tourism In the Old Downtown

Busan
light rain
11.5 ° C
11.5 °
11.5 °
61 %
1.7kmh
100 %
Wed
11 °
Thu
13 °
Fri
15 °
Sat
15 °
Sun
15 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2024 Haps Korea Magazine 