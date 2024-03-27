Ulsan to Build Two Park Golf Courses

Ulsan City unveiled plans to develop park golf facilities at the Gangdong Tourist Complex and Samsan Yeocheon Waste Landfill, aiming to offer recreational spaces that capitalize on the city’s natural landscapes.

At the Gangdong Tourist Complex, situated in San 27, Jeongja-dong, Buk-gu, the city intends to establish a ‘mountain-type luxury park golf course’ spread across 94,765 square meters of city-owned land.

The course will boast 36 holes, a practice range, clubhouse, and parking area. Leveraging the complex’s scenic setting, the course will incorporate varying elevations and obstacles, offering a diverse experience for visitors. Plans also include exploring nighttime operations to enhance accessibility.

Detailed design, adjustments to the tourist complex development blueprint, and environmental assessments are slated for completion by year-end, with construction set to commence in January next year and conclude by April 2026.

Meanwhile, the site at 8-22 Samsan-dong, Nam-gu, formerly a landfill for household waste from 1984 to 1994, spanning 226,653 square meters, is earmarked for a similar transformation. The city envisions a ‘park golf course in a garden,’ featuring a 36-hole course, practice range, clubhouse, and parking lot, complemented by lush greenery.

Construction at Samsan Yeocheon Waste Landfill is scheduled to kick off in October, with completion expected by October next year.