Ulsan to Develop Ulsan Alps Tourism Complex in Samdong-myeon, Ulju-gun

Ulsan City will develop the area around Samdong-myeon, Ulju-gun, as the ‘Ulsan Alps Tourism Complex’.

The goal is to create a customized nature and recreation tourism complex for users in connection with the Yeongnam Alps to attract tourists in all seasons, to lead the development of Seoul Mountain, and to complete balanced regional development.

The city and Ulju-gun announced the designation of Ulsan Alps tourism complex and plans to expand tourist facilities in Seoul at 2:30 pm on March 30th at Samdong-myeon People’s Stadium.

In order to achieve a balanced east-west development of the Ulsan tourism industry and at the same time maximize the effect of the tourism development project on the east coast of Ulsan, which has been spurred recently, it is planned to designate the area of ​​Joili, Samdong-myeon, Ulju-gun, as a tourism complex under the Tourism Promotion Act.

The area of ​​Joili, Samdong-myeon, Ulju-gun, has good transportation access from the hinterland, and is located in the geographical center of tourist attractions such as Yeongnam Alps, Sinbulsan Natural Recreational Forest, and Bangudae Petroglyphs.

Accordingly, luxury accommodations such as hotels and condominiums that meet the needs of tourists, and various recreational and cultural facilities such as golf courses, horseback riding, and spa/water parks will be introduced to make it a ‘tourist attraction for all seasons’.

The city and Ulju-gun have been preparing for the designation of the Ulju tourist complex since 2019, and after last year’s resident briefing session, they completed discussions on strategic environmental impact assessment with the Nakdong River Basin Environment Agency.

Accordingly, the designation of the ‘Ulsan Alps Tourism Complex’ will be completed by August after consultation with the current government departments, and private investment will be attracted and the tourism complex will be built with the goal of completion in 2025.

If the ‘Alps Tourism Complex’ is designated after the ‘Gangdong Tourism Complex’, the city expects to achieve a balanced development of the tourism industry between the east and the west, and it is expected that the economic revitalization and employment expansion of the residents in the Samdong area, which has been evaluated as a rather underdeveloped area, will be achieved.

In addition, the recently completed Ulsan Exhibition and Convention Center and KTX Ulsan Station users will increase the number of visitors and the length of stay, as well as an expected 2 million annual visits as a new tourist base in the Busan area.

“Ulsan Alps Tourism Complex will become an emotional travel spot where you can enjoy Ulsan’s mountains, nature, and culture at once. We will do our best to become a ‘tourism base in the Yeongnam region,” an official from Ulsan City said.