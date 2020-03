The city of Ulsan has announced that they plan to reduce the number of bus routes as passengers have nearly halved since the coronavirus.

Local and village buses will remain at the current level, while city routes will be reduced by 7.1%.

The timetable for each bus route during the deduction period can be found on the website of Ulsan City and Ulsan Bus Transportation Business Association.

Ulsan currently has 763 city buses on 110 routes.