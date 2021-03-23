Image: City of Ulsan
TravelDomestic Destinations

Ulsan’s Cherry Blossom Festivals Canceled Once Again This Year

Haps Staff

The city of Ulsan has announced that all cherry blossom festivals will be canceled this spring due to COVID-19 measures.

The Ulju Jakcheonjeong Cherry Blossom Festival, arguably the most popular in the region, will have no activities again this year.

Held at the entrance of Sinbulsan Country Park, the Jakcheonjeong Cherry Blossom Festival in Samnam-myeon, Ulju-gun, the 300 Yoshino cherry trees are 100-years-old and form a one-kilometer long tunnel that offers spectacular views.

The Gunggeorang Cherry Blossom Festival in Samho-dong, Nam-gu, and Nammok Cherry Blossom Festival in Dong-gu are also canceled.

While the festivals are canceled, the places will remain open, as well as other popular viewing spots such as the Taehwa River National Trail and Daewangam Park.

The city asks that anyone going to view this year’s cherry blossoms wear masks and keep social distancing.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Travel

Amphibious Bus From Haeundae to Gwangalli to Open In November

Haps Staff -
Amphibious bus tours are hoped to begin in November after selecting a private operator in June according to the city of Busan.
Read more
Domestic Destinations

Korea in Photos: Yangsan Flower Beds Getting Ready For a Spring Makeover

Haps Staff -
The city of Yangsan is getting ready for a spring makeover with the release of 260,000 flowers for spring.
Read more
International Destinations

International Destinations: How to Survive Siem Reap – The Gateway to Angkor Wat

Agness Walewinder -
Angkor Wat is one of the most visited attractions on the planet and Siem Reap is the town that serves it. Here are the top 6 essential pieces of advice for coming out sane!
Read more
Travel

2021 Korea Nationwide Forsythia and Azalea Blooming Dates

Haps Staff -
Spring flowers are expected to bloom one to three days earlier this year in Busan and Gyeongnam.
Read more
Domestic Destinations

Korea Destinations: Jeju Fire Festival’s Saebyeol Orum Torching Held Online Tonight

Haps Staff -
The 24th edition of the Jeju Fire Festival takes place this weekend with the highlight Saebyeol Orum Torching being broadcast live at 7 p.m. on Saturday evening.
Read more
Travel

KTO Starts New Text Chat Service For Tourism Assistance in Korea

Haps Staff -
The 'Tourism Interpretation Information Phone 1330', which provides 24-hour domestic tourism information to domestic and foreign tourists by the Korea Tourism Organization started a new text chat service on the 9th.
Read more

The Latest

Busan
clear sky
8 ° C
8 °
8 °
71 %
3.1kmh
0 %
Tue
10 °
Wed
14 °
Thu
17 °
Fri
17 °
Sat
16 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2021 Haps Korea Magazine 