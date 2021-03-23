Ulsan’s Cherry Blossom Festivals Canceled Once Again This Year

The city of Ulsan has announced that all cherry blossom festivals will be canceled this spring due to COVID-19 measures.

The Ulju Jakcheonjeong Cherry Blossom Festival, arguably the most popular in the region, will have no activities again this year.

Held at the entrance of Sinbulsan Country Park, the Jakcheonjeong Cherry Blossom Festival in Samnam-myeon, Ulju-gun, the 300 Yoshino cherry trees are 100-years-old and form a one-kilometer long tunnel that offers spectacular views.

The Gunggeorang Cherry Blossom Festival in Samho-dong, Nam-gu, and Nammok Cherry Blossom Festival in Dong-gu are also canceled.

While the festivals are canceled, the places will remain open, as well as other popular viewing spots such as the Taehwa River National Trail and Daewangam Park.

The city asks that anyone going to view this year’s cherry blossoms wear masks and keep social distancing.