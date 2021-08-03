Ulsan’s First Multi-purpose Indoor Gym, ‘Munsu Gymnasium’ Completed

Munsu Gymnasium, Ulsan’s first multi-purpose indoor gym, equipped with basketball, volleyball, and badminton courts, was completed.

The Ulsan City announced that the Munsu Gymnasium was completed on July 22nd, located on the site of Ulsan Sports Park in Mugeo-dong, Nam-gu, in preparation for the 103rd National Sports Festival to be held in Ulsan next year.

A total project cost of 57.1 billion won was invested, and the construction started in March 2019 and was completed in about two years and four months with a site area of ​​24,075 m2, 1 basement level, and 3 floors above the ground, and a total floor area of ​​18,350 m2.

With 4,017 spectator seats, basketball, volleyball, badminton, handball, bowling, fitness, table tennis, and racquetball courts are available.

With the completion of the Munsu Gymnasium, it is expected that it will be able to host various domestic and international games as well as indoor sports facilities for citizens’ leisure activities and health promotion.

It is also the first multi-purpose gymnasium in Ulsan with sound facilities that can be used as a multi-purpose venue for concerts.

“It is expected to become popular as a training ground for athletes from other regions as it has natural environmental conditions along with various sports facilities such as Munsu Stadium, Munsuyang Stadium, Munsu Pool, and tennis courts in Ulsan Sports Park. We plan to expand various public sports facilities in the future to create a foundation for quality sports facilities for living that meet the needs of citizens,” an Ulsan city official said.