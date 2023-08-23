Image: Ulsan City
Ulsan/Gyeongnam News

Ulsan’s Hydrogen Tram Passes Feasibility Study

By Haps Staff

Ulsan’s long-awaited urban railway, Line 1, has successfully passed a government feasibility study, marking a significant step toward its realization.

This project, set to complete in 2027, will bring Korea’s first hydrogen-powered tram to Ulsan, the only metropolitan city without an urban railway.

The 10.99km-long railway, connecting Taehwagang Station and Shinbok Rotary, aims to alleviate traffic congestion and establish an efficient public transportation system.

The project, originally approved in 2005 but delayed due to financial issues, was revived in the 2010s.

With an investment of 329.7 billion won, the project’s completion is set for 2027, with a 6:4 national-to-local government funding ratio.

Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

