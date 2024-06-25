Ulsan/Gyeongnam News

Ulsan’s Nam-gu District Opens Five Park Water Parks for Summer Season

By Haps Staff

Nam-gu district in Ulsan has opened five park water parks offering a refreshing escape for residents and visitors alike.

The newly opened water parks include three comprehensive water parks — Dongpyeong Park Water Park, Gangbyeon Park Water Park, and Wawa Park Water Park — and two floor fountains — Gaemi Park Floor Fountain and Wangsaengi Park Floor Fountain.

These facilities will operate until August 18th. Initially, they will be open only on weekends until July 21st, after which they will operate daily from July 23rd to August 18th. The water parks will be closed on Mondays for facility inspection and cleaning.

Operating hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, with adjustments subject to weather conditions.

Admission is free for all visitors.

To ensure user safety, Nam-gu has stationed safety personnel trained in CPR and the use of cardiac defibrillators at each site.

Water is replaced daily, the water tanks are cleaned weekly, and water quality tests are conducted at least twice a month.

