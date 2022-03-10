Image: Ulsan City
Ulsan’s Taehwa River National Garden Flea Market Begins This Weekend

Ulsan City announced that it will open the ‘Taehwa River National Garden Flea Market’ at the lawn plaza next to the Bamboo Ecology Garden for two days from the 12th to the 13th to attract tourists to the national garden and revitalize the local economy, starting with the end of the year.

The flea market is scheduled to open on the second, third, and fourth Saturdays and Sundays of every month from this year by expanding the number of operations held except for January, February, and August.

The market is open Saturday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

At this event, eco-friendly products made by 30 stores selected from among small business owners belonging to the region are introduced and sold.

“To prevent Corona 19, we plan to limit participation to 30 stores a day, secure an appropriate distance between sales tables, and limit the number of people entering the event hall at the same time. It is expected that it will be good to visit and look around various handicrafts and eco-friendly products,” an Ulsan City official said.

The national garden flea market operating groups are also striving to contribute to the local community by donating a portion of their annual profits to environmental groups that take the lead in reviving the Taehwa River or to support low-income families in the local community.

