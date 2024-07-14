Image: Ulju-gun
Ulsan’s Ulju District Adds Two New Scenic Spots to “Ulju Top 10”

By Haps Staff

Ulsan’s Ulju District has added Jinha Beach and Myeongseon Island, along with Seonbawi Rock, to its list of beautiful local landscapes, now called the “Ulju Top 10.”

The original “Ulju Top 8” included Gajisan Mountain in Four Seasons, Sinbulsan Mountain Silver Grass Field, Ganjeolgot Sunrise, Bangudae Petroglyphs and Cheonjeon-ri Petroglyphs, Naewonam Valley in Daewon Mountain, Jakgwaecheon Stream, Paraeso Waterfall, and Oegosan Onggi Village.

Since April, the district has been working to enhance its urban image, attract tourists, and boost the local economy by selecting the “Ulju Top 10.”

An initial survey among residents was conducted to gather nominations, resulting in two final candidates who received five or more recommendations.

An online and offline survey was then conducted from June 7-16, with 1,483 participants. Jinha Beach and Myeongseon Island received 750 votes, Seonbawi Rock received 686 votes, with 28 votes for all options, and 19 abstentions.

Given the close vote count and the strong public opinion that both locations deserved inclusion, the district’s Tourism Promotion Committee confirmed the “Ulju Top 10” on July 10.

The district plans to update promotional materials, such as tourist information boards, maps, and guidebooks, for the newly selected spots and will develop and implement comprehensive promotional strategies.

Haps Staff
