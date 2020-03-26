Travel

Ulsan’s Yaksa Cherry Blossom Festival Under Scrutiny For Allowing Visitors

Haps Staff

Ulsan’s Yaksa Cherry Blossom Festival is under scrutiny from government officials as it plans to continue this year despite canceling all the events.

Beginning today and lasting through April 5, the district installed decorative lights along the 170-meter road and 40 cherry blossom trees to enhance the atmosphere for visitors at the third installment of the festival according to the Korea Herald.

Though events, food trucks, and entertainment have been canceled, the district hosting the event has come under fire from other government officials and citizens who are supposed to be following the two-week guidelines on social distancing enacted by the government until April 5th.

All other festivals in the city have been canceled or postponed.

