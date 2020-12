The United Nations Memorial Cemetery in Korea is temporarily closed from December 24th, 2020 to January 3rd, 2021 due to coronavirus concerns.

If you are a bereaved family member or a veteran who wishes to pay respects to the interred, please contact the Office of the United Nations Memorial Cemetery in Korea at +82-51-625-0625 between 9 am and 5 pm.

UN Memorial Cemetery in Korea Website: www.unmck.or.kr/eng/main/