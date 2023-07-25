Busan News

UN Memorial Cemetery to Begin New VR Program and Real-Time Viewing Feature

By BeFM News

The UN Memorial Cemetery in Korea will be able to be visited through Virtual Reality.

In commemoration of the 70th anniversary of the Armistice Agreement, a VR program and real-time viewing feature will be featured officially on the website of the UN Memorial Cemetery, on the 27th.

Developed in collaboration with Busan City’s Artificial Intelligence Software Division, the VR and real-time viewing feature are currently operating in the beta version.

The VR content will allow users to explore the park using a personal computer or mobile device.

