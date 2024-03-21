UN Memorial Park Replaces the Flagpoles For the First Time In 73 Years

The United Nations Memorial Park Management Office in Korea has replaced the 24 flagpoles at the UN Memorial Park in Nam-gu for the first time in 73 years.

Donated by the Korea ROTC Social Contribution Group, 24 new flagpoles were installed in the symbolic area, representing solidarity between Korea and the 22 countries involved in the war.

The previous flagpoles, installed in 1951, had never been replaced.

The initiative aimed to honor fallen soldiers and show respect to participating nations.

A flag-raising ceremony was held at the park’s symbolic area on the 21st to commemorate the occasion.