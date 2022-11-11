UN Memorial Park to Expand its Infrastructure

Infrastructure will be expanded at the UN Memorial Park in Nam-gu, where the world’s only UN soldier cemetery is located, in order to actively promote the registration of the park as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The city of Busan city will increase accessibility by creating a visitor center at the park and a commemorative garden for nations that participated in the Korean War and by improving the walking environment at UN Pyeongan-ro.

The nearby Busan Cultural Center will create a space for citizens to learn and Busan Museum will build and develop a complex cultural space in the area.