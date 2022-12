This exhibition at the Museum of Contemporary Art Busan intends to illuminate things that are familiar yet feel unfamiliar in our time.

Event Information

Period: December 9, 2022 – March 26, 2023

Venue: Museum of Contemporary Art Busan

Free admission

○Hours of Operation:

Tuesday – Sunday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

(Closed every Monday and January 1

Directions: Take local bus no. 168, 3, 520, 55, 58, 58-1, 58-2, or 221 and get off at the Museum of Contemporary Art Busan bus stop

Website