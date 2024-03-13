Underground Passageway at Busan Cinema Center Taking Shape

After more than a decade of anticipation, the construction of the Busan Cinema Center underground passageway is now well underway, marking a significant milestone for the city.

The city of Busan recently announced plans to convene a construction technology review committee in April for the project’s detailed design service, signaling the final phase before construction begins in earnest in the first half of this year.

This project involves turning the four-lane road between the Busan Cinema Center and APEC Naru Park into an underground road, and creating a park and plaza on the above-ground section. The project section is a total of 420m from Centum Middle School to Shinsegae Department Store Centum City.

With a total project cost of 49.7 billion won, the initiative involves converting the four-lane road between the cinema center and APEC Naru Park into an underground passage, while creating a vibrant park and plaza above ground.

Expected to be completed by 2026, the project marks a significant shift in Busan’s urban landscape, promising improved connectivity and accessibility to key areas like Centum City in Haeundae-gu.

Once completed, the underground passageway is set to enhance the utilization of APEC Naru Park and revitalize the Centum City space, ushering in a new era of development and connectivity for the bustling city.