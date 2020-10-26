NewsBusan News

Underground Road Connecting Sasang-gu and Haeundae Set in Motion

BeFM News

Construction for the underground road connecting Sasang-gu and Haeundae-gu has been set in motion.

The City of Busan said the underground expressway connecting drivers from Sasang to Haeundae finally passed the government’s private-investment qualification survey after a year.

With the completion of the 22.8 km road stretching from Sasang’s Gamjeon-dong to Haeundae’s Songjeong-dong including six interchanges, travel time is expected to decrease from 1 hour and 20 minutes to only about thirty minutes.

The project is expected to begin in 2021 and be completed in 2026.

 

