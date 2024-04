Union Station in Millak-dong and Tell Me Busan are teaming up for an exciting makkeolli tasting event on April 13.

Enjoy a handpicked selection of some of the best makgeolli, chungju, and soju in Korea and an afternoon of tasting, delicious anju food pairing, and fun activities with prizes.

​​The event is a first-come sign-up with a minimum of 10 attendees and a maximum of 20 attendees.

You can sign up here and see the details below.