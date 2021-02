Uniqlo’s location at Home Plus Haeundae in Marine City will be closed from Thursday according to the company.

The fashion retailer will close 10 locations in the country within the next two weeks.

After the closures, Uniqlo will have 143 stores in the country, down from an earlier high of 187.

Uniqlo’s sales have suffered in Korea due to the “No Japan” boycott since 2019, as well as COVID-19.

They plan to focus more on their online store it said in a statement.