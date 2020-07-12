Universities in Busan Looking to Go Back to Face-to-Face Classes Next Semester

As college students continue to file lawsuits demanding tuition refunds, more and more universities are planning to expand their in-person classes for the second semester.

Pusan National University is looking into continuing online classes while expanding in-person classes to 50% of the courses. Dongseo University has decided to return to in-person classes in principle.

The Korea Maritime and Ocean University plans to alternate between in-person and remote classes in 3-week intervals by school year.

Other schools including Pukyong National University, Dong-A University, Kyungsung University, Dongmyeong University, and Busan University of Foreign Studies are waiting to decide on how to hold classes in the 2nd semester but seem to be moving toward expanding in-person classes.