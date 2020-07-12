NewsBusan News

Universities in Busan Looking to Go Back to Face-to-Face Classes Next Semester

BeFM News

As college students continue to file lawsuits demanding tuition refunds, more and more universities are planning to expand their in-person classes for the second semester.

Pusan National University is looking into continuing online classes while expanding in-person classes to 50% of the courses. Dongseo University has decided to return to in-person classes in principle.

The Korea Maritime and Ocean University plans to alternate between in-person and remote classes in 3-week intervals by school year.

Other schools including Pukyong National University, Dong-A University, Kyungsung University, Dongmyeong University, and Busan University of Foreign Studies are waiting to decide on how to hold classes in the 2nd semester but seem to be moving toward expanding in-person classes.

blank
BeFM Newshttp://www.befm.or.kr
Listen to Busan's only English radio station at 90.5 FM. News reports at 10 am, 12 pm, 3 pm, 6 pm, 8 pm and 10 pm live.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Busan News

Churches in Korea Banned From Holding Small Gatherings

BeFM News -
Starting last Friday, South Korea began to ban churches from holding small gatherings other than regular worship services in a bid to stem the spread of the coronavirus tied to religious facilities.
Read more
Busan News

Busan and Vladivostok Release Support Videos to Overcome COVID-19

Haps Staff -
The city of Busan and Busan International Exchange Foundation will release a video to support the overcoming of COVID-19 produced by the city of Vladivostok, Russia, which has had a sister city relationship with Busan for 28 years.
Read more
Busan News

US Consulate Expresses Strong Regret Over Last Weekend’s Haeundae Beach Incident

BeFM News -
The city of Busan said yesterday the US consulate expressed strong regret over the recent firecracker incident at Haeundae Beach involving US soldiers stationed in Korea.
Read more
Busan News

Haeundae-gu Planning to Impose Up to 3 Million Won Fine for Not Wearing a Mask at the Beach

Haps Staff -
Haeundae-gu office is planning to impose a fine of up to 3 million won on those who fail to wear a mask, in accordance with Article 49 of the Infectious Disease Prevention and Management Act.
Read more
Busan News

Sales of Limited Public Masks to Stop on July 12

Haps Staff -
The sale of limited public masks at select pharmacies will end on July 12th.
Read more
Busan News

Traffic Injuries and Deaths Down Since “Safe Speed 5030” Implemented

BeFM News -
During the two months since the implementation of new speed limits on Busan roads, fatalities and serious injuries were found to have decreased by about 30 to 40 percent. 
Read more

The Latest

Korea in Photos: Three New Private Gardens in Gyeongnam Province

Domestic Destinations Haps Staff -
Three new private gardens in Gyeongnam province have been registered with the local government bringing the total in the province to eight.
Read more

경남도, 민간정원 한 달 새 3곳 추가 등록

문화 Haps Staff -
경상남도 6월 한 달 새 그레이스정원, 옥동힐링가든, 만화방초 3곳이 민간정원으로 등록하여 도내 민간정원이 8곳으로 늘었다고 밝혔다.
Read more

2020 Matinee Concert in July — Guitar Group Fiesta This Tuesday

Events Haps Staff -
The Guitar Group Fiesta is playing a matinee concert this Tuesday morning at the Busan Cinema Center.
Read more

Universities in Busan Looking to Go Back to Face-to-Face Classes Next Semester

Busan News BeFM News -
As college students continue to file lawsuits demanding tuition refunds, more and more universities are planning to expand their in-person classes for the second semester.
Read more

Shuttle Expands its Delivery Service Areas in Busan

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Shuttle has announced that it has expanded its delivery service in Busan.
Read more

What’s On in Busan: July 13 – July 19

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
Find out what great things are happening around Busan this week.
Read more
Busan
moderate rain
20 ° C
20 °
20 °
82 %
5.1kmh
90 %
Mon
21 °
Tue
22 °
Wed
24 °
Thu
24 °
Fri
25 °

Dine & Drink

Shuttle Expands its Delivery Service Areas in Busan

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Shuttle has announced that it has expanded its delivery service in Busan.
Read more

Canada’s Victory Party Tonight at HQ Gwangan

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
HQ Gwangan is congratulating Canadians tonight as they were the winners of HQ's annual USA VS Canada drink-off last weekend.
Read more

Culinary Highlights For July at the Westin Chosun

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
The Westin Chosun has five culinary highlights this month at its hotel property.
Read more

Galmegi PNU Hosting “Reuben Night” This Saturday

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Galmegi Brewing in the PNU district is hosting a "Reuben Night" this Saturday.
Read more

Travel

© Copyright 2020 - Haps Korea