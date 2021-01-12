Universities in Busan See Decrease in Acceptance Rate for Regular Admissions

Following a decrease in early admissions, four-year universities in Busan also saw a drop in their acceptance rate for regular admissions this year compared to last year.

Four-year universities in Busan closed their regular admissions for the 2021 school year on Monday afternoon.

Pusan National University’s average competition rate fell to 1 in 3.24 from 1 in 3.35 last year, and rates at Pukyong National University and Dong-A University also shrank.

The decrease has been attributed to the reduced school-aged population.