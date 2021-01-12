NewsBusan NewsEducation

Universities in Busan See Decrease in Acceptance Rate for Regular Admissions

BeFM News

Following a decrease in early admissions, four-year universities in Busan also saw a drop in their acceptance rate for regular admissions this year compared to last year.

Four-year universities in Busan closed their regular admissions for the 2021 school year on Monday afternoon.

Pusan National University’s average competition rate fell to 1 in 3.24 from 1 in 3.35 last year, and rates at Pukyong National University and Dong-A University also shrank.

The decrease has been attributed to the reduced school-aged population.

blank
BeFM Newshttp://www.befm.or.kr
Listen to Busan's only English radio station at 90.5 FM. News reports at 10 am, 12 pm, 3 pm, 6 pm, 8 pm and 10 pm live.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Busan News

Busan to Expand its Railway Networks

BeFM News -
The city of Busan announced its 2nd revision to the Busan Metropolitan Railway Network construction plan.
Read more
Busan News

Two Churches Continue to Refuse to Follow Non Face-to-Face Worship Measures

Haps Staff -
Two churches in Busan continue to ignore the non-face-to-face worship measures by quarantine authorities.
Read more
Busan News

Mobile Screening Center To Check Taxi Drivers For COVID-19 Opens This Week

BeFM News -
A mobile screening clinic to test taxi drivers for COVID-19 will be in operation.
Read more
Busan News

Two More Businesses Caught Violating the Infectious Disease Prevention Act

BeFM News -
Amid business restrictions in place with no entertainment bars allowed to open after 9 pm until noon the next day, the Busan Police Agency and local government officials conducted a joint crackdown against businesses violating the Infectious Disease Prevention Act.
Read more
Busan News

Second Stage of North Port Redevelopment Project to Begin This Year

BeFM News -
The second stage of the North Port redevelopment project will begin this year.
Read more
Busan News

Safety Concerns Forces Drawbridge Events at Yeongdo Bridge to Decrease

Haps Staff -
Yeongdo Bridge will only open its drawbridge once a week, down from one a day, due to safety concerns.
Read more

The Latest

Busan International Art Center to Break Ground This Friday

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
The Busan International Art Center scheduled to be built within Busan Citizen's Park in Busanjin-gu is set to break ground from this Friday.
Read more

Bus Tours Around Yeongdo to Begin in March

Travel Haps Staff -
Starting in March, bus tours at major tourist attractions in Yeongdo-gu will start.
Read more

변성완 권한대행, “2월 백신 접종 시작, 철저 준비” 지시

문화 Haps Staff -
정부가 오는 2월부터 코로나19 백신 접종을 예고한 가운데, 변성완 부산시장 권한대행이 백신 접종에 대한 빈틈없는 준비를 시 간부들에게 지시했다
Read more

Shuttle Delivery Adds More Options in Haeundae

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Shuttle Delivery has added more delivery options in the Haeundae area.
Read more

Busan City Trivia Returns This Sunday

Events Haps Staff -
Test your brain against the best in the city at Busan City Trivia Night this Sunday evening at 5 p.m.
Read more

Universities in Busan See Decrease in Acceptance Rate for Regular Admissions

Busan News BeFM News -
Following a decrease in early admissions, four-year universities in Busan also saw a drop in their acceptance rate for regular admissions this year compared to last year. 
Read more
Busan
few clouds
-1 ° C
-1 °
-1 °
69 %
1.5kmh
20 %
Wed
10 °
Thu
9 °
Fri
13 °
Sat
4 °
Sun
1 °

Dine & Drink

Shuttle Delivery Adds More Options in Haeundae

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Shuttle Delivery has added more delivery options in the Haeundae area.
Read more

Eat Like a Local: Spicy Braised Monkfish – Mijeong Agujjim in Nam-gu

Dine & Drink Yoona Kang -
Located around 300 meters from the UN intersection, Mijeong would be a good option if you are around UN cemetery and love to try Korean spicy braised seafood.
Read more

Enjoy an Oyster Rockefeller and Sparkling Wine Dish at McQueen’s

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Indulge in a fantastic combination of fresh Tongyeong fresh oysters in the winter season with soft and light oyster gratin at McQueen's bar at the Ananti Hilton.
Read more

Ananti Cove Holding Sweet Strawberry Promotion

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Ananti Cove offers a sweet and sour strawberry drink at three of its F&B locations that offer seasonal strawberries.
Read more

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2021 Haps Korea Magazine 