Image: Busan Ilbo screenshot
NewsBusan News

University Student From Daegu Hailed a Hero After Saving Drowning Girl in Gwangalli

Haps Staff

A college student from Daegu went into the waters of Gwangalli beach in the middle of the night to save a drowning woman.

According to the Busan Nambu Police Station and the Busan Maritime Police, a drowning person’s report was made to the authorities at Gwangalli Beach on the 14th at 1:48 a.m.

Upon receiving the report, the police found the woman in her 20s sitting on the beach, out of the water.

After confirming witnesses and incidental reports, a passerby dove into the water to save the drowning woman and went off to buy some beverages as the authorities found her sitting on the shore.

The woman was said to have entered the water by herself carrying an umbrella.

The rescuer, a 25-year-old male college student from Keimyung University in Daegu, traveled to Busan on a two-day schedule and was walking around Gwangalli beach at the time.

He said that he cannot swim but rushed into the water instinctively to save her.

The woman suffered no injuries and has returned to her family.

 

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Busan News

34 Stray Shih Tzu’s Die in Animal Shelter in Haeundae

BeFM News -
Animal Protection Groups in Busan will hold a press conference today at 2 pm in front of the Haeundae-gu office to protest against an animal shelter that had 34 stray dogs to die accusing them of dereliction of duty. 
Read more
Busan News

Peter Pet Dog Cafe Opens In Buk-gu

BeFM News -
Busan Buk-gu Office announced that 'Peter Pet Dog Cafe', operated as a self-supporting business, has opened near where the old livestock dog market used to be in Buk-gu, Busan.
Read more
Busan News

Heavy Rains Once Again Pound Busan Causing Lots of Damage

BeFM News -
Three days since 200mm of torrential rains hit the city, Busan recorded more than 120 millimeters, flooding roads and collapsing empty houses and walls yesterday.
Read more
Busan News

Universities in Busan Looking to Go Back to Face-to-Face Classes Next Semester

BeFM News -
As college students continue to file lawsuits demanding tuition refunds, more and more universities are planning to expand their in-person classes for the second semester.
Read more
Busan News

Churches in Korea Banned From Holding Small Gatherings

BeFM News -
Starting last Friday, South Korea began to ban churches from holding small gatherings other than regular worship services in a bid to stem the spread of the coronavirus tied to religious facilities.
Read more
Busan News

Busan and Vladivostok Release Support Videos to Overcome COVID-19

Haps Staff -
The city of Busan and Busan International Exchange Foundation will release a video to support the overcoming of COVID-19 produced by the city of Vladivostok, Russia, which has had a sister city relationship with Busan for 28 years.
Read more

The Latest

Busan Destinations: Observation Tower at 101-Story LCT Opens Today

Local Destinations Haps Staff -
An observation deck at the new 101-story tall LCT skyscraper in Haeundae will open its doors to the public today.
Read more

What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
Here's what's planned around the city this weekend in Busan.
Read more

University Student From Daegu Hailed a Hero After Saving Drowning Girl in Gwangalli

Busan News Haps Staff -
A college student from Daegu went into the waters of Gwangalli beach in the middle of the night to save a drowning woman.
Read more

City of Busan Advocates Safe Dining For Prevention of Coronavirus

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
The city of Busan is set to improve the eating culture around the city and create a dining environment that citizens can safely use.
Read more

Ahn Sang-hoon Directs the Official Trailer of the 16th Jecheon International Music Film Festival

Movies & TV Haps Staff -
The official trailer of the 16th Jecheon International Music Film Festival, which recently decided to convert to a non-face-to-face film festival, has been released.
Read more

2020 국제해양영화제개최 멈추면 보이는 것들

문화 Haps Staff -
부산시 주최하고, 국제해양영화제조직위원회가 주관하는 「2020 국제해양영화제」가 7월 23일부터 25일까지 해운대 영화의전당에서 개최된다. 
Read more
Busan
few clouds
19 ° C
19 °
19 °
82 %
3.1kmh
20 %
Thu
20 °
Fri
25 °
Sat
25 °
Sun
26 °
Mon
26 °

Dine & Drink

City of Busan Advocates Safe Dining For Prevention of Coronavirus

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
The city of Busan is set to improve the eating culture around the city and create a dining environment that citizens can safely use.
Read more

Busan Bites: Three of the Best Places to Get Jjajangmyeon in the City

Busan Bites Dynamic Busan Staff -
Here are three great places around the city if you're looking to try a bowl yourself.
Read more

Gavi to Host Georgian Wine Tasting Event July 25th

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Gavi Wine Restaurant in Jungdong, Haeundae has announced it will host a special Georgian Wine Tasting Event featuring Nekresi Estate Wine in English on July 25th at 6:30 p.m.
Read more

Eat Like a Local: Come for the View, Stay for the Tea at Cafe Afternoon Tea in Millak-dong

Dine & Drink Cindy Choi -
Among the plethora of cafes in the city, Cafe Afternoon Tea in Millak-dong provides a beautiful space dedicated to tea in the heart of the city.
Read more

Travel

© Copyright 2020 - Haps Korea