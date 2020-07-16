University Student From Daegu Hailed a Hero After Saving Drowning Girl in Gwangalli

A college student from Daegu went into the waters of Gwangalli beach in the middle of the night to save a drowning woman.

According to the Busan Nambu Police Station and the Busan Maritime Police, a drowning person’s report was made to the authorities at Gwangalli Beach on the 14th at 1:48 a.m.

Upon receiving the report, the police found the woman in her 20s sitting on the beach, out of the water.

After confirming witnesses and incidental reports, a passerby dove into the water to save the drowning woman and went off to buy some beverages as the authorities found her sitting on the shore.

The woman was said to have entered the water by herself carrying an umbrella.

The rescuer, a 25-year-old male college student from Keimyung University in Daegu, traveled to Busan on a two-day schedule and was walking around Gwangalli beach at the time.

He said that he cannot swim but rushed into the water instinctively to save her.

The woman suffered no injuries and has returned to her family.