University Student in Gijang Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Gijang-gun county in Busan announced yesterday one confirmed patient for COVID-19.

According to Gijang-gun, a university student living in Gyeonggi-do, while staying at his house in Busan on the 1st of this month, visited a screening center at 3 pm on the 3rd for suspicious symptoms.

The student tested positive at 8:10 am this morning.

He will be transferred to the Busan Medical Center for treatment.

Currently, the epidemiological investigation team is gathering information to find the path of infection, movement, and contacts of the newly infected patient.

