Unlicensed E-Scooter Drivers Face 100,000 Won Fines From Today

Starting today, police say unlicensed drivers of electric scooters and other personal mobility devices will face a fine of up to 100,000 won.

According to the National Police Agency, riders will be required to have at least a license to operate a motorcycle, for which the minimum age is 16.

Currently, anyone aged 13 or older can use an e-scooter or other personal mobility devices.

Police will implement a month-long grace period for the new regulations before imposing the fines.

Unlicensed drivers will be fined 100 thousand won and guardians will also be fined 100,000 won when children are found driving without a license.

Those without a helmet will be fined 20,000 won and two or more people sharing one e-scooter will also be fined 40,000 won.

E-scooters should only be used on bicycle paths or on the last lane of the road. Those riding on sidewalks will be fined 40,000 won.