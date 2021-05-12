NewsBusan News

Unlicensed E-Scooter Drivers Face 100,000 Won Fines From Today

BeFM News

Starting today, police say unlicensed drivers of electric scooters and other personal mobility devices will face a fine of up to 100,000 won.

According to the National Police Agency, riders will be required to have at least a license to operate a motorcycle, for which the minimum age is 16.

Currently, anyone aged 13 or older can use an e-scooter or other personal mobility devices.

Police will implement a month-long grace period for the new regulations before imposing the fines.

Unlicensed drivers will be fined 100 thousand won and guardians will also be fined 100,000 won when children are found driving without a license.

Those without a helmet will be fined 20,000 won and two or more people sharing one e-scooter will also be fined 40,000 won.

E-scooters should only be used on bicycle paths or on the last lane of the road. Those riding on sidewalks will be fined 40,000 won.

 

blank
BeFM Newshttp://www.befm.or.kr
Listen to Busan's only English radio station at 90.5 FM. News reports at 10 am, 12 pm, 3 pm, 6 pm, 8 pm and 10 pm live.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
overcast clouds
18 ° C
18 °
18 °
73 %
4.2kmh
91 %
Thu
20 °
Fri
20 °
Sat
18 °
Sun
18 °
Mon
15 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2021 Haps Korea Magazine 