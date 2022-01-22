NewsBusan NewsBusiness News

Unprecedented Changes in Work Environment Seen at Most Companies in Busan

BeFM News

The Busan Chamber of Commerce and Industry surveyed 300 local manufacturing companies and confirmed that there have been unprecedented changes in the employment and working environment due to COVID-19.

As the largest change in the working environment, 68.7% of the companies surveyed chose “working in a contact-free manner”.

There were significant decreases in business trips, out-of-office work and face-to-face meetings and reports. For activities outside of work duties, company dinners, workshops, and other representative offline activities were found to have practically stopped.

About 9.3 percent of the manufacturing firms surveyed said they have introduced new ways of working such as flexible shifts and telecommuting.

 

