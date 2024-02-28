Unveiling the Charm of Seoul: Take a Sneak Peek Into Travelodge Myeongdong Namsan

Travelodge Hotels Asia is proud to unveil the latest addition to its portfolio in Seoul: Travelodge Myeongdong Namsan.

Set to officially open on 15th April 2024, this new property joins the existing properties of Travelodge Myeongdong Euljiro, Travelodge Myeongdong City Hall, and Travelodge Dongdaemun, thereby strengthening the brand’s presence in Seoul’s hospitality market.

Situated in the lively district of Myeongdong, Travelodge Myeongdong Namsan is committed to offering guests unparalleled comfort and convenience in one of the city’s most dynamic neighborhoods.

A Glimpse into Comfort and Unmatched Value



Travelodge Myeongdong Namsan will feature a variety of room types, catering to different preferences and needs. From solo adventurers and couples to groups of friends and families, there will be a comfortable space for everyone. Guests can also look forward to the hotel’s signature brand hallmarks, offering everything from cozy beds and high-speed Wi-Fi to attentive service and a modern gym, ensuring a stay that is both comfortable and convenient.

In anticipation of the grand opening, Travelodge Myeongdong Namsan is thrilled to unveil a special pre-opening offer for Travelodge Cashback members, allowing them to book their stay for an unparalleled rate of just KRW96,000. This special rate is a unique chance for early birds to immerse themselves in the newest addition to Seoul’s vibrant hospitality offerings at a remarkable value.

Building on this exclusive offer, Travelodge Cashback programme offers even more benefits for the members. Upon booking at the special rate, members are immediately eligible to earn up to 5% cashback credits, enhancing the value of their stay further. Additionally, the programme includes benefits like exclusive member rates, the convenience of early check-in and late check-out, and other special offers. This thoughtfully designed loyalty program ensures that from the moment of booking to the end of their stay, members enjoy a seamless and enriched travel experience, making every moment at Travelodge Myeongdong Namsan not just a stay, but a rewarding experience.

The hotel is committed to providing comfort, convenience and connectivity that make every stay essentially better.

Travelodge Myeongdong Namsan is owned by Plenitude Berhad, a publicly listed company in Malaysia with investments in hospitality and property development.