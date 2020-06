Heavy rains are expected this weekend around Busan, Ulsan, and Gyeongnam province.

The Busan Meteorological Administration predicts up to 150mm of rain around the region, with heavy downpours at times.

Heavy rains are expected early on Saturday around Busan, the southern coast of Gyeongnam, and Jirisan with rains expected around 20mm to 30mm an hour accompanied by lightning and thunder.

Temperatures are expected to be around 26’C in Busan, 28’C in Ulsan, and between 26’C and 32’C in Gyeongnam.