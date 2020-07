Heavy rains are once again expected today until early tomorrow around Busan and the Gyeongnam region.

The Busan Meteorological Administration has said strong rains of up to 50mm per hour are predicted and a total of 250mm from noon today until 6 a.m. tomorrow.

Ulsan and Gyeongnam are also expected to receive heavy rains.

Strong winds are also expected in some regions and flooding and landslides are also possible.

Temperatures are expected to be cooler than normal at around 24’C.