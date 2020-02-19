Up-to-Date News on Coronavirus in Busan and Local Regions

Here is the latest that has been reported locally on the coronavirus in Busan and local regions.

Coronavirus Scare in Busan

According to local news, a woman in her 40’s tested negative for Covid-19 after visiting Inje University Haeundae Hospital earlier yesterday.

The emergency room temporarily closed due to an epidemiological survey on the woman who visited the hospital at around 11:50 am.

Her x-ray results showed symptoms of viral pneumonia.

The woman has been reportedly quarantined and is being tested for Covid-19 infection.

Although she complained of a slight cough and headache, with no history of traveling abroad, she did not visit a screening clinic beforehand.

Test results are expected in the next few hours.

Meanwhile, Inje University’s Pusan Paik Hospital has also temporarily closed its emergency room due to a Covid-19 test, which is expecting results at around 9 am this morning.

Both Kosin University Gospel Hospital and Inje University’s Pusan Paik Hospital have also temporarily closed their emergency rooms due to Covid-19 tests.

According to the Geumbaek Paik Hospital on the 19th, a male Korean patient in his 70s who may be infected with Corona19 visited the hospital emergency room and closed the emergency room from 3:30 p.m. for an epidemiological investigation.

The results will be available at 9 am this morning. The man, who lives in Gyeongbuk, has been treated at a hospital for a long time because of lung disease.

Busan Haeundae Paik Hospital, Busan Paik Hospital, Pusan ​​National University Hospital and Gyeongsan Yangsan Pusan ​​National University Hospital closed the emergency room yesterday according to the Busan Ilbo.

A woman came into PNU Hospital at 9:20 p.m. last night which closed the emergency room until her results come back this morning after showing signs of pneumonia.

So far, all results have come back negative.

Coronavirus Spreads in Daegu

South Korea confirmed 20 more Covid-19 cases yesterday, bringing the total number of infections to 51, with most new patients traced to services at a Shincheonji church.

According to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 18 of the new patients are in Daegu and North Gyeongsang region.

The country’s 31st patient, referred to in Korea media as a coronavirus “super spreader,” is believed to have infected at least 15 others and came in contact with 166 people.

The 61-year-old woman is a Daegu resident and started complaining of a fever on the 10th. She was confirmed to be infected yesterday.

A preliminary epidemiological investigation shows that the potential super spreader attended several of the same church services as the other newly confirmed patients and had direct contact with one person at a Daegu hospital.