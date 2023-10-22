Upcoming 2023 UN Weeks in Busan Schedule

‘UN Weeks in Busan’, from UN Day (October 24) to the Turn Toward Busan event (November 11), is a commemorative 3-week long ceremony in acknowledgment of the war veterans who fought for freedom during the Korean War, and for those fallen heroes whose sacrifices were devoted to peace.

UN Weeks in Busan have been taking place annually since 2019.

Event Information

Website (Korean)

Hosted by: Busan Metropolitan City

Organized by: Busan Global City Foundation, Nam-gu Office, Busan Regional Office of Patriots and Veterans Affairs, UN Memorial Cemetery

Major events of 2023 UN Weeks in Busan

The 78th UN Day Ceremony: Tuesday, October 24, 2023, 11:00-12:00, UN Memorial Cemetery

Peace Lighting: Tuesday, October 24, 2023, lighting of major landmarks in Busan, including Gwangandaegyo Bridge, Busanhangdaegyo Bridge and more

UN Peace Film Festival: November 10-11, 2023, Busan Cinema Center

World Peace Walkathon: Aug. 13-Nov. 11, 2023, UN Memorial Cemetery and more

World Peace Forum 2023: Wednesday, November 1, 2023, 13:00-17:00, The Westin Josun Hotel Busan

Outdoor Mission Activity: Every Friday, Saturday and Sunday between Oct. 13 and Nov. 12, 2023, UN Memorial Cemetery

“Turn Toward Busan””Memorial Ceremony: Saturday, November 11, 2023, 11:00 a.m., UN Memorial Cemetery (Silent tribute for one minute)