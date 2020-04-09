Updated: Upcoming Canceled or Postponed Events in The Busan Area

Here is an updated list of events that have been canceled or postponed in the Busan area due to the COVID-19 situation in the city.

Canceled or Postponed Events

All cultural events at local museums are continued to be closed indefinitely. Cultural performances around the city are also postponed indefinitely.

All events at BEXCO are also canceled indefinitely.

Busan International Boat Show 2020: April 16 – April 19, BEXCO – Canceled

37th Busan International Short Film Festival: April 22 – April 27, Busan Cinema Center – Postponed until the end of August

24th Gijang Anchovy Festival: April 23 – 26 Daebyeon harbor in Gijang – Canceled

2020 Gwangalli Fishing Village Festival: April 24-26, Gwangalli Beach – Postponed until October 23 to October 25

Gamcheon Culture Village Festival: May, Gamcheon Culture Village – Postponed until October 16 to October 18

Art Show Busan 2020 – May, BEXCO – Postponed until November 5 – 8

2020 Joseon Tongsinsa Festival: May 1-3, around Gwangbok-ro, Jung-gu – Postponed until the end of October

Busan Contents Market (BCM) 2020: May 6 – 9, BEXCO – Postponed until the second half of 2020

2020 Global Gathering: May 17, Dadaepo Beach – Postponed until September 20

The 9th Nakdong River Guponaru Festival: May 22-24, Hwamyeong Ecological Park – Postponed indefinitely

2020 Geumjeongsanseong Festival: May 23-24, Geumjeongsanseong Fortress Plaza – Canceled

Busan International Motor Show 2020: May 28 – June 7, BEXCO – Canceled