Upcoming Canceled or Postponed Events in The Busan Area

Here is a list of events that have been canceled or postponed in the Busan area due to the COVID-19 situation in the city.

Canceled or Postponed Events

All cultural events at local museums are closed indefinitely. Cultural performances around the city are also postponed indefinitely.

All events at BEXCO are also canceled indefinitely.

February 26: Parasite Black and White – Postponed

February 26: ECCK Busan Annual Update, Park Hyatt Hotel – Postponed

February 27: Asia Hotel Art Fair, Park Hyatt Hotel

February 29: National Theatre Live: Rosencrantz & Guildenstern Are Dead – Busan Cultural Center

February 29: Liquid Arts, Ovantgarde – Postponed

February 29: K League Football Season – Postponed indefinitely

February 29: Saturday Afternoon Traditional Music, Busan National Gugak Center

March 5: ECCK Breakfast with Mayor Oh Keo-don, Paradise Hotel – Postponed

March 6: Busan Theatre Festival – Postponed until July 18

March 6: Highlighting Kim Chong-hak, Busan Museum of Art

March 14: Holi Hai, Milyang – Postponed

March 15: Pink Run, Busan Yachting Center

March 20: Musical “Aida”, Dream Theatre

March 21: Busan WELLfest, Golden Tulip Hotel – Postponed

March 22: ITTF World Table Tennis Championships – Postponed until June 21