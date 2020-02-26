Arts & Culture

Upcoming Canceled or Postponed Events in The Busan Area

Haps Staff

Here is a list of events that have been canceled or postponed in the Busan area due to the COVID-19 situation in the city.

Canceled or Postponed Events

All cultural events at local museums are closed indefinitely. Cultural performances around the city are also postponed indefinitely.

All events at BEXCO are also canceled indefinitely.

February 26: Parasite Black and White – Postponed

February 26: ECCK Busan Annual Update, Park Hyatt Hotel – Postponed

February 27: Asia Hotel Art Fair, Park Hyatt Hotel

February 29: National Theatre Live: Rosencrantz & Guildenstern Are Dead – Busan Cultural Center

February 29: Liquid Arts, Ovantgarde – Postponed

February 29: K League Football Season – Postponed indefinitely

February 29: Saturday Afternoon Traditional Music, Busan National Gugak Center

March 5: ECCK Breakfast with Mayor Oh Keo-don, Paradise Hotel – Postponed

March 6: Busan Theatre Festival – Postponed until July 18

March 6: Highlighting Kim Chong-hak, Busan Museum of Art

March 14: Holi Hai, Milyang – Postponed

March 15: Pink Run, Busan Yachting Center

March 20: Musical “Aida”, Dream Theatre

March 21: Busan WELLfest, Golden Tulip Hotel – Postponed

March 22: ITTF World Table Tennis Championships – Postponed until June 21

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Arts & Culture

National Theaters and Performances Suspend Shows

Haps Staff -
To prevent the spread of COVID-19, national performances and art groups will temporarily suspend their performances around the nation.
Read more
Arts & Culture

Cultural Facilities to Temporarily Close Due to COVID-19 Fears

Haps Staff -
Some of the city's most popular cultural attractions will be temporarily closed due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Read more
Arts & Culture

What’s On in Busan: February 24 – March 1

Haps Staff -
Find out what great things are happening around Busan this week.
Read more
Arts & Culture

Busan Museum Hosting its 1st New Collection of Artifacts in 2020

Haps Staff -
Busan Museum is hosting its 1st new collection of artifacts in 2020 with the exhibition "Jinjuseongdo"
Read more
Arts & Culture

Applications For Spring Busan Global Center Korean Classes Takes Place February 24-26

Dynamic Busan Staff -
The Busan Global Center has announced its application and course schedule for the year.
Read more
Arts & Culture

Yangsan’s Wondong Plum Festival to Cancel All Programs this Year

Haps Staff -
One of Yangsan's biggest spring festivals will be massively cut-back this year due to coronavirus concerns.
Read more

The Latest

COVID-19 Latest: Busan’s Coronavirus Victims Up to 57, Gyeongnam Cases Up to 38

Busan News BeFM News -
Here are the latest updates from BeFM News and local news sites on the COVID-19 situation in Busan and the local area including Ulsan and the Gyeongam area.
Read more

BTS Takes Over Twitter With 17 Million Tweets in 48 Hours

KPop Haps Staff -
Global superstars BTS (@BTS_twt) released their highly-anticipated album, "MAP OF THE SOUL : 7" on 21 February, 6 pm (KST), and ARMY all over the world naturally took to Twitter to rave all about it.
Read more

Upcoming Canceled or Postponed Events in The Busan Area

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
Here is a list of events that have been canceled or postponed in the Busan area due to the COVID-19 situation in the city.
Read more

US, France and Taiwan Advise Non-Essential Travel to Korea

Travel BeFM News -
The United States, France and Taiwan have advised their nationals against all non-essential travel to South Korea, and Hong Kong has joined about half a dozen others in slapping entry restrictions on visitors from the country as it is rocked by a steady increase in coronavirus infections.
Read more

BeFM Celebrates 11th Anniversary With Special Broadcast Today

Lifestyle BeFM News -
BeFM is doing a live 15-hour special broadcast today for its 11th year anniversary called “Global City, Busan”.
Read more

K-League to Postpone Opening of 2020 Season Indefinitely

Busan IPark Haps Staff -
Korea's professional football leagues will indefinitely postpone the beginning of the season due to the COVID-19 outbreak in the country.
Read more
Busan
broken clouds
6 ° C
6 °
6 °
70 %
6.7kmh
75 %
Thu
8 °
Fri
8 °
Sat
12 °
Sun
12 °
Mon
13 °

Dine & Drink

HQ Bar, Abnormal Taphouse Close Temporarily

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
HQ Bar in Gwangalli and Abnormal Taphouse in Haeundae have both closed temporarily they have announced.
Read more

Domino’s Korea Adds a “Cheesecake Black Tiger Shrimp Pizza” to its Menu

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Domino's Korea has added its latest offering, the "Cheesecake Black Tiger Shrimp Pizza" to its menu.
Read more

HQ Gwangan’s Open Mic Returns this Friday

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
HQ Gwangan’s popular monthly open mic night is back for a night of great tunes and fun.
Read more

Busan Bites: Yeongseon Bulgogi

Busan Bites Dynamic Busan Staff -
Yeongseon Bulgogi has been satisfying hungry patrons for almost a half century.
Read more

Travel

© Copyright 2020 - Haps Korea