Upcoming Canceled or Postponed Events in The Busan Area

Here is a list of events that have been canceled or postponed in the Busan area due to the COVID-19 situation in the city.
Canceled or Postponed Events
All cultural events at local museums are closed indefinitely. Cultural performances around the city are also postponed indefinitely.
All events at BEXCO are also canceled indefinitely.
February 26: Parasite Black and White – Postponed
February 26: ECCK Busan Annual Update, Park Hyatt Hotel – Postponed
February 27: Asia Hotel Art Fair, Park Hyatt Hotel
February 29: National Theatre Live: Rosencrantz & Guildenstern Are Dead – Busan Cultural Center
February 29: Liquid Arts, Ovantgarde – Postponed
February 29: K League Football Season – Postponed indefinitely
February 29: Saturday Afternoon Traditional Music, Busan National Gugak Center
March 5: ECCK Breakfast with Mayor Oh Keo-don, Paradise Hotel – Postponed
March 6: Busan Theatre Festival – Postponed until July 18
March 6: Highlighting Kim Chong-hak, Busan Museum of Art
March 14: Holi Hai, Milyang – Postponed
March 15: Pink Run, Busan Yachting Center
March 20: Musical “Aida”, Dream Theatre
March 21: Busan WELLfest, Golden Tulip Hotel – Postponed
March 22: ITTF World Table Tennis Championships – Postponed until June 21