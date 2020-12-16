Image: 33 Second Tour Busan
Upcoming Events in Busan Canceled or Postponed Due to COVID-19

Haps Staff

A number of events have been canceled or postponed due to the increased coronavirus cases around the city.

As of Tuesday at midnight, restrictions for gatherings are at under 10 people as Busan moved to level 2.5 social distancing, the second-highest level in the country.

Here’s a list of upcoming major events around the city that have been canceled or postponed.

12th Busan Christmas Tree Festival: December 5, 2020 – January 10, 2021, around Gwangbok-ro, Jung-gu — Postponed, not yet rescheduled

Haeundae Lighting Festival: November 28, 2020 – February 14, 2021, Around Gunam-ro Haeundae Square and Haeundae Beach — Postponed, not yet rescheduled

6th Gadeokdo Cod Festival: December, Daehang Village and Daehang port — Canceled

New Year’s Sunrise Events: January 1, 2021, Haeundae Beach, Songjeong Beach –Canceled

Ailee “I am: Connected” tour: December 25 — Canceled

