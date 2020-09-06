Update: How to Buy Train Tickets For the Chuseok Holidays

After delays to the sale of Chuseok tickets by both KORAIL and the SRT, new measures will be put in place for train tickets due to the social distance measures currently in the country.

SRT sales will be delayed until September 15th from the 8th for the disabled and elderly, while seats for the Gyeongbu line will be sold on the 16th and the Honam line on the 17th.

Only window seats will be available and tickets are only available for purchase online.

KORAIL delayed their earlier plan to sell tickets on the 2nd of September, and will now have their sales on Tuesday and Wednesday of this week.

Only window seats will be available and tickets must be purchased online.