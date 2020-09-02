Image: Busan CIty
Busan News

Update: Typhoon Maysak Likely to Hit Busan Coasts Around 1 a.m.

Haps Staff

The Busan Meteorological Administration announced that Typhoon Maysak will likely hit Busan’s coasts around 1 a.m. tomorrow morning.

The 9th typhoon of the season, Maysak is developing into a very strong typhoon with wind speeds at 45m per second.

By 4 p.m., the storm was 190km south of Seogwipo, Jeju, and is moving at 19km/hr.

It is expected the typhoon will hit the south coast of Geoje in Gyeongsangnam-do and Busan at around 1 a.m. and pass through the eastern Yeongnam region and the Gangwon-do.

About 100mm-300mm of rain is predicted with some areas getting up to 400mm in Busan and Ulsan.

Busan is expecting winds of 30m to 50m per second until dawn tomorrow morning.

Winds of more than 40m per second are extremely dangerous and are strong enough to overturn a moving car.

BTC Prepares for Strong Winds

Busan Transportation Corporation is running an emergency response system. Trains will slow down to below 40 kilometers per hour if winds record 20 to 25 meters per second.

It will temporarily suspend trains if winds record between 25 and 30 meters per second and stop operations of all trains if winds record more than 30 meters per second.

High Tides Could Cause Early Flooding

High tides are forecast at 8:57 pm in Busan, and there are added fears of a storm surge.

The weather agency said strong winds coupled with heavy rain are forecast until tomorrow as Busan comes into the direct influence of the typhoon.

Flights Canceled, Ships Moved to Safe Areas

According to the Busan Headquarters of Korea Airports Corporation, as of this morning, 82 domestic flights were canceled as part of preliminary measures.

An airport official explained that the decision was made to reflect the typhoon warning in effect.

Additionally, passenger ships between Busan and Jeju were also suspended as of 6 am today.

Currently, 676 ships have been evacuated to a safe area at Busan Port.

City of Busan Plans Preemptive Response

The city of Busan instructed each gu/gun and related agencies to pay special attention to prevent further damage to landslides and steep slopes that were damaged due to the prolonged rainy season and weakened ground.

The city issued an Emergency Stage I in accordance with the on-site action manual for storm and flood damage from 11 am on September 1, when the typhoon preliminary warning was announced.

