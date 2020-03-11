Lifestyle

Updated: Busan-based Public Relief Hospitals

Busan City News

The Ministry of Health and Welfare has designated “public relief” hospitals across the country, where sections have been divided between those with respiratory illnesses and those without, so that patients can visit hospitals without worrying about contracting the virus.

List of Busan-based public relief hospitals:

As of March 5, 2020

Buk-gu

Gupo Sungshim Hospital, Buk-gu — 051-333-2001 (Outpatient Services)

Bumin Hospital, Buk-gu — 051-330-3000 (Outpatient Services)

Hwamyung Ilsin Christian Hospital, Buk-gu — 051-363-2331 (Outpatient Services)

Busanjin-gu

Ohsung Hospital, Busanjin-gu  — 051-850-0800 (Outpatient Services)

Dong-gu

Good Moonhwa Hospital, Dong-gu — 051-644-2002 (Outpatient Services)

ILSIN Christian Hospital — 051-630-0300 (Outpatient Services)

Bongseng Hospital, Dong-gu — 051-664-4000 (Outpatient Services)

Dongnae-gu

Dae Dong Hospital, Dongnae-gu — 051-554-1233 (Outpatient Services, Hospitalization)

Kwanghye General Hospital, Dongnae-gu — 051-503-2111 (Outpatient Services)

Dongnae Bong Seng Memorial Hospital, Dongnae-gu — 051-520-5500 (Outpatient Services)

Geumjeong-gu

Sewoong Hospital, Geumjeong-gu — 051-500-9700 (Outpatient Services, Hospitalization)

Haeundae-gu

Inje University Haeundae Paik Hospital, Haeundae-gu — 051-797-2665 (Outpatient Services, Hospitalization)

Bumin Hospital Haeundae, Haeundae-gu — 051-602-8000 (Outpatient Services, Hospitalization)

Hyosung City Hospital, Haeundae — 051-709-3000 (Outpatient Services)

Nam-gu

Busan St. Mary’s Medical Center, Nam-gu — 051-933-7114 (Outpatient Services)

Sasang-gu

Good Samsun Hospital, Sasang-gu — 051-322-0900 (Outpatient Services)

Seo-gu

Pusan National Univ. Hospital, Seo-gu — 051-240-7000 (Outpatient Services, Hospitalization)

Busan Adventist Hospital, Seo-gu — 051-242-9751 (Outpatient Services)

Suyeong-gu

Good Gang-an Hospital, Suyeong-gu — 051-625-0900 (Outpatient Services)

BHS Hanseo Hospital, Suyeong-gu — 051-756-0081 (Outpatient Services)

Busan Centum Hospital, Suyeong-gu — 051-750-5000 (Outpatient Services)

Yeonje-gu

Hanyang Rheumatis Hospital, Yeonje-gu — 051-752-1990 (Outpatient Services)

Gijang-gun

Dongnam Inst. of Radiological & Medical Sciences, Gijang-gun — 051-720-5114 (Outpatient Services)

Busan Gijang Hospital, Gijang-gun — 051-723-0171 (Outpatient Services)

Nationwide Public Relief Hospitals (COVID-19 Website) (Korean)

Busan City Newshttp://english.busan.go.kr/Main.bs
Find out what's happening with Busan City News at english.busan.go.kr/Main.bs

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Lifestyle

Check For the “Clean Zone Certification” to Know of Disinfected Facilities

Busan City News -
The City of Busan has launched a campaign to disinfect and fumigate facilities, including multi-use facilities, that have been visited by confirmed COVID-19 patients to eliminate risk of viral infection.
Read more
Lifestyle

Award-winning Leadership Coach Yeo Chuen Chuen Speaks Up about Asian Leadership and Virus Crisis

Haps Staff -
Yeo Chuen Chuen, an award-winning leadership executive coach working regularly with Fortune 500 clients and founder of ACEsence in Singapore, has recently been named one of the "Top 101 Global Coaching Leaders" and "Women Super Achiever" at the 7th Women Leadership Congress, a segment of the World HRD Congress.
Read more
Lifestyle

Closed Libraries In Busan Add a New Drive-Thru Service

BeFM News -
To prevent the spread of COVID-19, all libraries in Busan have been closed, however, a drive-thru rental system will open for lending books and drop-offs.
Read more
Lifestyle

Busan Introduces Three Drive-Thru Screening Clinics For Coronavirus Testing

Haps Staff -
The city of Busan has introduced three drive-thru screening clinics for COVID-19 testing. 
Read more
Lifestyle

Dongbu IKEA Busan Makes Temporary New Hours

Haps Staff -
Dongbu Busan IKEA has set new temporary hours for two weeks in March.
Read more
Lifestyle

Guidelines for COVID-19 Offered in 12 Different Languages

Haps Staff -
The Korea Centers for Disease Control & Prevention has made the COVID-19 guidelines available in 12 different languages.
Read more

The Latest

Busan International Short Film Festival Postponed Until August

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
The Busan International Short Film Festival scheduled for next month has been postponed until August.
Read more

Updated: Busan-based Public Relief Hospitals

Lifestyle Busan City News -
The Ministry of Health and Welfare has designated “public relief” hospitals across the country, where sections have been divided between those with respiratory illnesses and those without, so that patients can visit hospitals without worrying about contracting the virus.
Read more

New Notification System Shows Real-time Mask Availability at Pharmacies

Busan News BeFM News -
Busan City will open a real-time basis notification system informing the public on mask availability at authorized vendors from 3 pm yesterday.
Read more

Fever Tests Are Now Required if You’re Flying From Korea to Thailand

Travel Haps Staff -
The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, and Transport has announced fever tests will be conducted on passengers on flights to Thailand from Korea.
Read more

Johnny Rockets Offers a “Dipped in Cheese Burger”

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
ohnny Rockets in Korea has begun its latest offering -- the "Dipped in Cheese Burger".
Read more

Updated: Upcoming Canceled or Postponed Events in The Busan Area

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
Here is an updated list of events that have been canceled or postponed in the Busan area due to the COVID-19 situation in the city.
Read more
Busan
clear sky
-0.6 ° C
2 °
-3 °
79 %
0.5kmh
1 %
Thu
12 °
Fri
12 °
Sat
10 °
Sun
10 °
Mon
8 °

Dine & Drink

Johnny Rockets Offers a “Dipped in Cheese Burger”

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
ohnny Rockets in Korea has begun its latest offering -- the "Dipped in Cheese Burger".
Read more

OB Maintains Dominance of Korea’s Domestic Beer Market

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Belgium-based InBev, owners of Oriental Brewery (OB), have maintained their dominance in the local beer market in Korea according to recent data released by...
Read more

Eat Like a Local: What’s on Offer at IKEA’s Food Court

Dine & Drink Sia Lee -
Known also for its tasty on-site offerings, its third-floor restaurant is usually one of the first stops people make to check out their scrumptious, affordable eats.
Read more

Westin Chosun Restaurants Temporary Business Hours Notice

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
The Westin Chosun has announced their temporary business hours for their restaurants due to the COVID-19 situation.
Read more

Travel

© Copyright 2020 - Haps Korea