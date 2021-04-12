Updated Social Distancing Guidelines and Measures in the Busan Area

The Busan Metropolitan City has made changes using an administrative order regarding social distancing guidelines and measures in the Busan area.

Social Distancing Level in Busan Area: Level 2

(Effective until May 2, 2021)

Quarantine Measures for Prevention and Control Required quarantine rules: wear a mask indoors, keep a visitor log, maintain 2-meter distancing among facility users, ventilate and disinfect regularly, limit on the number of facility users.

1. Gatherings/Events

Private gatherings:

Private gatherings of 5 or more persons are prohibited

Except when immediate family are gathering (gatherings of up to 8 persons to be allowed); when the families of the bride and the bridegroom have a meeting (gatherings of up to 8 persons to be allowed); when the private gatherings are accompanied with infants aged under 6 (gatherings of up to 8 persons to be allowed, only gatherings of up to 4 persons except infants aged under 6); when it is required for the care of children, the elderly, or the disabled; when a person is about to pass away requiring the family to gather; when people gather for sports games at sports facilities with their facility’s manager (hosting sports games at indoor and outdoor futsal fields, soccer fields and baseball fields); when people gather for traditional first-birthday parties for babies, celebrations known as doljanchi, at specialized venues with disinfection protocols.

– Reservations or entrance of 5 or more persons to multi-purpose facilities, including restaurants are prohibited

Other gatherings & events

– Gatherings or events of 100 or more persons at weddings, funerals, and commemorative events are prohibited

*Excludes mandatory business activities by public officials and enterprises; gatherings for examinations allowed with less than 100 persons in attendance in separate spaces

– Gatherings for exhibitions, fairs, and international conferences limited to one person per 4㎡ (standard for prohibited gatherings of 100 or more persons does not apply)

– Wear a mask indoors, keep a visitor log, ventilate and disinfect regularly

Maintain 2-meter (at least 1-meter) distancing in the facilities

2. Multi-use Facilities

Priority facilities:

A ban on gatherings at the 5 types of entertainment facilities (bars, including night clubs and room salons, colatecs (Korean-style cabaret), karaoke bars, pubs, hunting pochas), Hold’em pubs (card game pubs)): Required use of electronic log systems (including staff), limit on the number of people (1 person/8㎡, including staff and dealer), required to wear gloves when using public goods such as dice, cards, etc., when singing wear a facemask (install partitions and only one person singing at a time is allowed), dancing is prohibited (no operation of dancing halls or dance floors), Prohibited for people to move from room/table to room/table.

Door-to-door sales and direct sales promotion halls: Suspension of operations after 10 PM until 5AM the next day, no eating (water and non-alcoholic beverages allowed) and singing, limit on the number of people (1 person/4㎡)

Singing rooms: Suspension of operations after 10 PM until 5 AM the next day, limit on the number of people (1 person/4㎡), No eating (water and non-alcoholic beverages allowed rooms must be immediately disinfected after use and can then be used 30 minutes later (keep a register of customers).

The same quarantine measures are applied to coin singing rooms when there is a manager present for infectious disease prevention and control. Allowed only one person in one room if 1 person/4㎡ quarantine measure can’t be observed.

Indoor standing performance halls: Suspension of operations after 10 PM until 5 AM the next day, No eating (water and non-alcoholic beverages allowed), standing is prohibited, keep a 2-meter (at least 1 meter) distance between seats

Restaurants/cafes (including unmanned cafes):

When more than two customers order only coffee, a beverage or dessert menu item, they will be strongly recommended to stay for up to an hour only.

Take-out and delivery only past 10 PM until 5 AM the next day

Facilities of 50㎡ or larger in size, comply with one of the following measures: ① Distance of 1 meter between tables; ② Empty seats/tables between seats/tables; ③ Install partitions between tables

Buffets: Use of plastic gloves or hand sanitizers before and after use of tongs, plates, and utensils; keep distance between users in line for food.

Regular facilities:

– Indoor sports facilities (including indoor winter sports facilities): Suspension of operations after 10 PM until 5 AM the next day, limit on the number of people (1 person/4㎡), Eating food is prohibited (water, non-alcohol beverage is permitted).

– Wedding halls, funeral halls: Limit on the number of people to less than 100.

– Bathhouses: Suspension of operations after 10 PM until 5 AM the next day, Limit on the number of people (1 person/8㎡), eating food is prohibited (except water and non-alcohol beverage), no operations of saunas in bathhouses

– Movie theaters, Concert halls: Keep one seat empty between customers (sitting next to a companion is permitted); eating food is prohibited (except water and non-alcohol beverage)

– PC rooms: Keep one seat empty between customers; eating food is prohibited (except water and non-alcohol beverage)

– Multi-rooms/DVD rooms: Limit on the number of people (1 person/8㎡); No eating (eating in individual spaces divided with partitions is acceptable; water and non-alcoholic beverages allowed)

– Private academies (excluding study rooms), job training centers:

Comply with one of the following measures: ① Maximum of 1 user per 8㎡ or keeping two empty seats between two seats; ② Maximum of 1 user per 4㎡ or keeping one empty seat between seats and suspend operations after 10 PM

No eating (water and non-alcoholic beverages allowed; private academies that operate more than 80 hours of class a month are exceptionally allowed if measures for restaurants are complied with)

– Study rooms and cafes: Keep one seat empty between visitors, group rooms up to 50% capacity (up to 4 persons), suspension of operations after 10 PM; No eating (eating in individual spaces divided with partitions is acceptable; water and non-alcoholic beverages allowed)

– Amusement and water parks: Limit on number of users to 1/3 of capacity

– Barbershops/hair salons: Limit on the number of people (1 person/8㎡) or keep two seats empty between customers.

– Department stores·large supermarkets: Visitor temperature checks, mandatory to wear a face mask, ban on gathering for events, food-tasting, using customer rest areas

– Retail stores other than department stores and large supermarkets (larger than 300 ㎡): Mandatory to wear a face mask, ventilate and disinfect regularly

– Convenience stores are only permitted take-out and delivery past 10 PM until 5 AM the next day (eating food and providing an area to eat including outdoor tables are prohibited).

– Street vendors are only permitted take-out and delivery past 10 PM. until 5 AM the next day (eating food is prohibited).

▷ National and public facilities: Suspended operations of velodromes, regattas and race courses, Casinos limited to 20% of visitor capacity; Other facilities (including sports facilities) limited to 30% capacity

▷ Social welfare facilities: Number of people limited to 50% capacity (up to 100 people); Operating under strict quarantine measures.

※ Facilities’ operations shall be partially suspended and only provide emergency care in consideration of increasing virus cases within a region or the risk/disinfection situation at facilities

3. Daily Life and Social & Economic Activities

Mandatory to wear a face mask

Mandatory in all indoor facilities, outdoor public assemblies and demonstrations, and sports stadium; administrative fine to be imposed for violations

Sports activities: Limited spectators (10%)

Use of public transportation: Mandatory to wear a face mask

Residents in the metropolitan area are strongly advised to refrain from visiting other regions for the purpose of travel or business trips, eating food is prohibited in public transports (except international flights)

School: 1/3 of student capacity recommended

Religious activities: In-person worship services (i.e. Christian, Catholic, Buddhist, Cheondoist) at less than 20 percent seat capacity, but prohibited from holding meetings and providing meals.

Work Pattern:

Working from home recommended for a proportion of workers per organization/division (e.g: 1/3 of employees)

Mandatory wearing of face masks in businesses considered high-risk (distribution and logistics centers, call centers)

Other Activities

– Accommodations: prohibited from exceeding capacity of people in one room; a ban on gatherings for events and parties hosted at accommodation venues, public notice of hosting private parties, resulting in compulsory checkout

– Party rooms: Suspension of operations after 10 PM until 5 AM the next day, limit on the number of people (1 person/8㎡) and public notice of room capacity, comply with one of the following measures: ① Distance of 1 meter between tables; ② Empty seats/tables between seats/tables; ③ Install partitions between tables

– Sales businesses with experiential activities and briefing sessions (regardless of being registered or unregistered): Ban on briefing sessions; ban on close contact between salespeople and customers during experiential activities. (Clean or sanitize customers’ hands and equipment after experiential activities, keep two meters distance between customers)

The city government will impose a “one-strike-out” policy on rule violations. A violation of the quarantine rules even once will immediately result in operations being shut down.

Violations of the quarantine rules: Fines of up to 100,000 won for individual violators and up to 3 million won for facility managers, business owners, and operators.