Updated Social Distancing Guidelines and Measures in the Busan Area

The Busan Metropolitan City has made changes using an administrative order regarding social distancing guidelines and measures in the Busan area.

Social Distancing Level in Busan Area: Level 1.5 (with some enhanced quarantine measures)

(Effective Monday, March 1 until Sunday, March 14, 2021)

Quarantine Measures for Prevention and Control

Required quarantine rules: wear a mask indoors, keep a visitor log, maintain 2-meter distancing among facility users, ventilate and disinfect regularly, limit on the number of facility users

1. Gatherings/Events

Private gatherings:

Private gatherings of 5 or more persons are prohibited

*Except when an immediate family is gathering; when it is required for the care of children, the elderly, or the disabled; when a person is about to pass away requiring the family to gather; when people gather for sports games at sports facilities with their facilities managers (hosting sports games at indoor and outdoor futsal fields, soccer fields and baseball fields)

– Reservations or entrance of 5 or more persons to multi-purpose facilities, including restaurants are prohibited

Other gatherings & events

– Weddings, funerals, and commemorative events: Limit on the number of people (1 person/4㎡),

– Events with over 500 participants need to be reported and discussed with local governments. Mandatory compliance with quarantine measures

– Ban on rallies, festivals large scale concerts and academic events with over 100 participants

– Gatherings for exhibitions, fairs and international conferences limited to one person per 4㎡ (standard for prohibited gatherings of 100 or more persons does not apply)

– Exhibits, expos and international conferences: Limit on the number of people (1 person/4㎡)

– Wear a mask indoors, keep a visitor log, ventilate and disinfect regularly

Maintain 2-meter (at least 1-meter) distancing in the facilities

2. Multi-use Facilities

Priority facilities: Comply with mandatory quarantine measures (wear a mask, keep visitor log (excluding department stores, marts, shops), disinfect and ventilate more than twice per day)

6 types of entertainment facilities (bars, including night clubs and room salons, colatecs (Korean-style cabaret), karaoke bars, pubs, hunting pochas, Hold’em pubs (card game pubs)):

Suspension of operations after 10 pm until 5 am the next day, up to 4 persons allowed in one room, dancing is prohibited (no operation of dancing hall or dancing floor), when singing, install partitions and only one person singing is allowed, Prohibited people from moving from room/table to room/table, required use of electronic log systems (including staff).

Door-to-door sales and direct sales promotion halls: Suspension of operations after 10PM until 5AM the next day, no eating (water and non-alcoholic beverages allowed) and singing, limit on the number of people (1 person/4㎡)

Singing rooms: Limit on the number of people (1 person/4㎡), No eating (water and non-alcoholic beverages allowed rooms must be immediately disinfected after use and can then be used 30 minutes later (keep a register of customers).

Indoor standing performance halls: Limit on the number of people (1 person/4㎡), No eating (water and non-alcoholic beverages allowed), standing is prohibited, keep a 2-meter (at least 1 meter) distance between seats

Restaurants/cafes (including unmanned cafes): Facilities of 50㎡ or larger in size, comply with one of the following measures: ① Distance of 1 meter between tables; ② Empty seats/tables between seats/tables; ③ Install partitions between tables

When more than two customers order only coffee, a beverage or dessert menu item, they will be strongly recommended to stay for up to an hour only.

Buffets: Use of plastic gloves or hand sanitizers before and after use of tongs, plates, and utensils; keep distance between users in line for food.

Regular facilities: Limit on the number of people and comply with mandatory quarantine measures (wear a mask, keep a log of visitors, disinfect and ventilate)

– Indoor sports facilities (including indoor winter sports facilities): Limit on the number of people (1 person/4㎡), Eating food is prohibited (water, non-alcohol beverage is permitted).

– Outdoor winter sports facilities (including ice rinks, snow sledding trails, and ski resorts): Limit on number of users to 1/2 of capacity, suspension of operations of shuttle buses

– Wedding halls, funeral halls: Limit on the number of people (1 person/4㎡)

– Bathhouses: Limit on the number of people (1 person/8㎡), eating food is prohibited, no operations of saunas in bathhouses

– Movie theaters, Concert halls: Keep one seat empty between customers (sitting next to a companion is permitted)

– PC rooms: Keep one seat empty between customers (sitting next to a companion is permitted)

– Multi-rooms/DVD rooms: Limit on the number of people (1 person/4㎡)

– Private academies (excluding study rooms), job training centers: Limit the number of people (1 person/4㎡) or keep one empty seat between students

– Study rooms and cafes: Group rooms up to 50% capacity; keep one seat empty between visitors

– Amusement and water parks: Limit on number of users to 1/2 of capacity

– Barbershops/hair salons: Limit on the number of people (1 person/4㎡) or keep two seats empty between customers.

– Department stores·large supermarkets: Visitor temperature checks, mandatory to wear a face mask

– Retail stores other than department stores and large supermarkets (larger than 300 ㎡): Mandatory to wear a face mask, ventilate and disinfect regularly

National and public facilities: Velodromes, regattas, racecourses, and casinos limited to 20% of visitor capacity; Other facilities limited to 50% capacity

Social welfare facilities: Operating under strict quarantine measures.

3. Daily Life and Social & Economic Activities

Mandatory to wear a face mask

Mandatory to wear a face mask at priority and regular facilities, public transportation, medical centers, pharmacies, nursing facilities, day and night care facilities, rally, indoor and outdoor sports venues, high-risk workplaces, events with over 500 participants reported and discussed with local governments; administrative fines to be imposed for violations

Sports activities: Limited spectators (30%)

Use of public transportation: Mandatory to wear a face mask

Residents in the metropolitan area are strongly advised to refrain from visiting other regions for the purpose of travel or business trips, eating food is prohibited on public transport (except international flight)

School: 2/3 of student capacity recommended

Religious activities: In-person worship services (i.e. Christian, Catholic, Buddhist, Cheondoist) at less than 30 percent seat capacity, but prohibited from holding meetings and providing meals.

Work Pattern:

Working from home recommended for a proportion of workers per organization/division (e.g: 1/3 of employees)

Mandatory wearing of face masks in businesses considered high-risk (distribution and logistics centers, call centers)

Other Activities

– Accommodations: prohibited from exceeding the capacity of people in one room; a ban on gatherings for events and parties hosted at accommodation venues

– Party rooms: limit on the number of people (1 person/8㎡), comply with one of the following measures: ① Distance of 1 meter between tables; ② Empty seats/tables between seats/tables; ③ Install partitions between tables

– Sales businesses with experiential activities and briefing sessions (regardless of being registered or unregistered): Ban on briefing sessions; ban on close contact between salespeople and customers during experiential activities.

The city government will impose a “one-strike-out” policy on rule violations. A violation of the quarantine rules even once will immediately result in operations being shut down.

Violations of the quarantine rules: Fines of up to 100,000 won for individual violators and up to 3 million won for facility managers, business owners and operators.