Updated Social Distancing Guidelines and Measures in the Busan Area

The tightened social-distancing rules, including additional enhanced quarantine measures for the Busan area, have been extended for two more weeks until Sunday, March 20, 2022.

Special Quarantine Measures

Multi-use facilities with mandatory vaccine pass system (11 types)

Verifying COVID-19 vaccine pass (proof of full vaccination or a negative PCR test result) is temporarily halted as of March 1, 2022.

Ban on gatherings except during business hours.

Entertainment facilities (bars, including night clubs and room salons, karaoke bars, pubs, hunting pochas), ’Colatecs’ (Korean-style cabaret) and dance halls, casinos (except casinos designated for foreigners), singing rooms (including coin singing rooms), bathhouses/saunas, indoor sports facilities, velodromes, regattas and racecourses (national and public facilities), restaurants/cafes/bakeries (including unmanned cafes, convenience stores and street vendors), multi-rooms/DVD rooms, internet cafes (PC bangs), sports stadiums(indoor), party rooms, massage salons

Multi-use facilities without mandatory vaccine pass system (19 types)

Wedding halls, funeral homes, sports stadiums(outdoor), amusement parks/water parks, game arcades, retail stores, mart, department stores (larger than 300㎡), outdoor sports facilities, accommodation, kids café, ’doljanchi’ specialized venues, exhibits and expos, international conferences and workshops, barbershops/hair salons, direct sales (e.g., door-to-door sales) promotion centers, Private academies, study rooms and cafes, library, movie theaters, museums and art galleries

Other facilities (3 types) and religious facilities

Religious facilities, call centers, distribution and logistics centers

Apply for Validity Period of the COVID-19 Vaccination Certificate:

If you got your second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine (or completed an applicable single-dose vaccination) on August 1, 2021, your vaccination status will be valid until January 28, 2022. For a safe Lunar New Year holiday, those who got their second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine (or the first shot of Janssen) in August 2021 are recommended to get their third shot before January 28, 2022. The status of someone receiving their booster shot would be designated as valid on the day of vaccination and would not have an expiration date.

Restrictions on business hours effective until Mar. 21, 2022, 5:00 a.m.

Quarantine Measures for Prevention and Control (Common):

Required quarantine rules:

① Notice of quarantine measures, ② Wear a mask indoors and outdoors

③ Ventilate regularly (more than 3 times per day),

④ Disinfect regularly (more than one time per day), ⑤ Appoint a disease control and prevention supervisor

Maintaining a visitor’s log is temporarily halted and verifying COVID-19 vaccine pass is also temporarily halted

Gatherings/Events/Rallies

Private gatherings: Up to 6 people, regardless of vaccination status against COVID-19

Except when immediate family are gathering, when a person is about to pass away requiring the family to gather (including long-distance family gatherings during vacation, weekends and more); when it is required for the care of children under 12, the elderly, or the disabled (the number of care-givers); when employees of multi-use facilities gather (except employees of entertainment facilities) ; when people gather for games at indoor and outdoor sports facilities (outdoor sports facilities: no more than 1.5x the number of players for each sport / indoor sports facilities: ban on gatherings of up to 1.5 times the number of players for sport games where the number of players consists of 5 or more on each team)

Other gatherings, events & rallies

– Rallies with less than 300 participants, regardless of vaccination against COVID-19 are allowed

(Ban on rallies with more than 300 participants)

Eating food is prohibited (Exception: when eating at the event is inevitably necessary such as all-day or sleep-over event.)

Multi-use facilities

Entertainment facilities (bars, including night clubs and room salons, karaoke bars, pubs, hunting pochas), ’Colatecs’ (Korean-style cabaret) and dance halls

(Business Hours) from 05:00 until 23:00

No restrictions on users

Eating food is prohibited at colatecs and dance halls

Singing rooms (including coin singing rooms)

(Business Hours) from 05:00 until 23:00

No restrictions on users

Eating food is prohibited

Bathhouses/saunas, indoor sports facilities, velodromes, regattas and race courses, casinos (except casinos designated for foreigners)

(Business Hours) Bathhouses/saunas, indoor sports facilities, casinos: until 23:00, velodromes, regattas and race courses: no restrictions

No restrictions on users

Eating food is prohibited

※Exceptions for eating food: (bathhouses/saunas, indoor sports facilities, casinos) subsidiary facilities in the venue

Restaurants/cafes/bakeries (including unmanned cafes, convenience stores and hold’em pubs):

(Business hours) from 05:00 until 23:00

– Take-out and delivery only past 11 PM until 5:00 AM the next day

Eating food and providing an area to eat including outdoor tables are prohibited from 11 PM until 5:00 AM the next day.

No restrictions on users

(Eating food) No restrictions

Internet cafes (PC rooms), multi-purpose rooms, massage salons, party rooms:

(Business hours) from 05:00 until 23:00

(no restrictions on business hours of massage salons

No restrictions on users

Eating food is prohibited (except in party rooms)

※Exceptions for eating food: (PC rooms) partitions between seats

Indoor sports stadium:

(Business Hours) No restrictions

No restrictions on users

Eating food is prohibited (except for fully vaccinated participants, etc.**)

Private academies

(Business Hours) from 05:00 until 23:00

(Private academies: Restrictions on business hours only for life-long vocational education and training facilities)

No restrictions on users

(Capacity) No restrictions

ventilate more than 3 times a day and disinfect daily

Eating food is prohibited

Study rooms and cafes

(Business Hours) No restrictions

No restrictions on users

(Capacity) No restrictions

ventilate more than 3 times a day and disinfect daily

Eating food is prohibited

※Exceptions for eating food: separate place to eat

Game arcades

(Business Hours) from 05:00 until 23:00

(Capacity) No restrictions

No restrictions on users

Eating food is prohibited

Amusement parks, water parks

(Business Hours) No restrictions

(Capacity) No restrictions

No restrictions on users

(Eating food) No restrictions

Movie theaters, concert halls

(Business hours) from 05:00 until 23:00

(Performances or movie screenings are prohibited from starting after 23:00 and ending after midnight)

No restrictions on users

Eating food is prohibited

※Exceptions for eating food: subsidiary facilities in the venue

Libraries, museums, art galleries, science halls:

(Business Hours) No restrictions

No restrictions on users

Eating food is prohibited

※Exceptions for eating food: (libraries, study rooms and cafes) separate place to eat

Outdoor sports facilities, retail stores, marts and department stores(larger than 300㎡)

(Business Hours) No restrictions

No restrictions on users

(Capacity) No restrictions

Eating food is prohibited

Ban on gathering for food-tasting and holding in-store promotional events that involve shouting

Exhibits and expos:

(Business Hours) No restrictions

(Capacity) No restrictions

No restrictions on users

Eating food is prohibited

Barbershops/hair salons:

(Business Hours) No restrictions

(Capacity) No restrictions

No restrictions on users

Eating food is prohibited

International conferences and workshops:

(Business Hours) No restrictions

(Capacity) No restrictions

No restrictions on users

(Eating food) No restrictions

Wedding halls

(Business Hours) No restrictions

Up to 299 people allowed, regardless of vaccination status against COVID-19

(Eating food) No restrictions

’Doljanchi’, funeral homes

(Business Hours) No restrictions

Up to 299 people allowed, regardless of vaccination status against COVID-19

(Eating food) No restrictions

Direct sales (e.g., door-to-door sales) promotion centers:

(Business Hours) No restrictions

(Capacity) No restrictions

No restrictions on users

Eating food is prohibited (except water and non-alcohol beverages)

Ban on performance and singing

Religious facilities:

(Business Hours) No restrictions

(Capacity) 70% of facility capacity (up to 299 participants will be allowed for events other than regular religious activities)

No restrictions on users

Eating food is prohibited

Prohibited from chanting or praying loudly

Holding small meetings (up to 6 people) or choir is allowed

Businesses considered high-risk:

Call centers: notice of quarantine measures to all employees

Distribution and logistics centers: notice of quarantine measures to all employees

