Updated Social Distancing Guidelines and Measures in the Busan Area

The tightened social-distancing rules, including additional enhanced quarantine measures for the Busan area, have been extended for two more weeks until Sunday, March 13, 2022.

Special Quarantine Measures

Multi-use facilities with mandatory vaccine pass system (11 types)

Entertainment facilities (bars, including night clubs and room salons, karaoke bars, pubs, hunting pochas), ’Colatecs’ (Korean-style cabaret) and dance halls, casinos (except casinos designated for foreigners), singing rooms (including coin singing rooms), bathhouses/saunas, indoor sports facilities, velodromes, regattas and racecourses (national and public facilities), restaurants/cafes/bakeries (including unmanned cafes, convenience stores and street vendors), multi-rooms/DVD rooms, internet cafes (PC bangs), sports stadiums(indoor), party rooms, massage salons

Multi-use facilities without mandatory vaccine pass system (19 types)

Wedding halls, funeral homes, sports stadiums(outdoor), amusement parks/water parks, game arcades, retail stores, mart, department stores (larger than 300㎡), outdoor sports facilities, accommodation, kids café, ’doljanchi’ specialized venues, exhibits and expos, international conferences and workshops, barbershops/hair salons, direct sales (e.g., door-to-door sales) promotion centers, Private academies, study rooms and cafes, library, movie theaters, museums and art galleries

Other facilities (3 types) and religious facilities

Religious facilities, call centers, distribution and logistics centers

1) Grant vaccine pass exemptions for people born after Jan. 1, 2010 (effective on April 1, 2022)

2) Apply for Validity Period of the COVID-19 Vaccination Certificate:

If you got your second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine (or completed an applicable single-dose vaccination) on August 1, 2021, your vaccination status will be valid until January 28, 2022. For a safe Lunar New Year holiday, those who got their second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine (or the first shot of Janssen) in August 2021 are recommended to get their third shot before January 28, 2022. The status of someone receiving their booster shot would be designated as valid on the day of vaccination and would not have an expiration date.

3) Restrictions on business hours effective until Mar. 14, 2022, 5:00 a.m.

Quarantine Measures for Prevention and Control (Common):

Required quarantine rules:

① Wear a mask indoors and outdoors, ② Verify COVID-19 vaccine pass(proof of full vaccination or a negative PCR test result),

③ Ventilate regularly (more than 3 times per day),

④ Disinfect regularly (more than one time per day), ⑤ Appoint a disease control and prevention supervisor, ⑥ Public notice of quarantine measures for prevention and control, and facility capacity

Gatherings/Events/Rallies

Private gatherings: Up to 6 people, regardless of vaccination status against COVID-19

(Restaurants and Cafes): Up to 6 people (Unvaccinated individuals are allowed to enter restaurants and cafes alone or use take-out or delivery services.)

Except when immediate family are gathering, when a person is about to pass away requiring the family to gather (including long-distance family gatherings during vacation, weekends and more); when it is required for the care of children under 12, the elderly, or the disabled (the number of care-givers); when employees of multi-use facilities gather (except employees of entertainment facilities) ; when people gather for games at indoor and outdoor sports facilities (outdoor sports facilities: no more than 1.5x the number of players for each sport (only add fully vaccinated people / indoor sports facilities: ban on gatherings of up to 1.5 times the number of players for sport games where the number of players consists of 5 or more on each team)

Fully vaccinated participants: People who are vaccinated against COVID-19 include those who have passed 14 days since getting their second dose of the vaccine or completed an applicable single-dose vaccination (With effect from Jan. 3, 2022, the vaccination certificate issued to an individual who has received 2 doses of COVID-19 vaccine is valid for 6 months from the 14th day of the administration of the 2nd dose.), or those who received their third dose.

Fully vaccinated participants: Those who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, who have a negative result from a PCR test within 48 hours or a rapid antigen test (RAT) within 24 hours, who have fully recovered from COVID-19, who are not subject to inoculation due to people aged 18 or younger, medical reasons with proof of a doctor’s note or clinical trial participants

Other gatherings, events & rallies

– Rallies with less than 50 participants, regardless of vaccination against COVID-19 are allowed

– Rallies with less than 300 participants only including fully vaccinated participants, etc.**

(Ban on rallies with more than 300 participants)

Eating food is prohibited (Exception: when eating at the event is inevitably necessary such as all-day or sleep-over event, all participants have to be fully vaccinated)

Multi-use facilities with mandatory vaccine pass system

Maintaining a visitor’s log is temporarily halted but visitors of multi-use facilities with mandatory vaccine pass system are required to present either a COVID-19 vaccination certificate (digital vaccination certificate (COOV app, QR code), paper vaccination certificate or inoculation sticker) or a negative COVID-19 test result certificate.

Ban on gatherings except during business hours.

Entertainment facilities (bars, including night clubs and room salons, karaoke bars, pubs, hunting pochas), ’Colatecs’ (Korean-style cabaret) and dance halls

(Business Hours) from 05:00 until 22:00

(Capacity) No restrictions

Eating food is prohibited at colatecs and dance halls

Only people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or fully recovered from COVID-19 are allowed to use the facilities

Singing rooms (including coin singing rooms)

(Business Hours) from 05:00 until 22:00

(Capacity) No restrictions

Fully vaccinated participants, etc.** are allowed to use

Eating food is prohibited

Bathhouses/saunas, indoor sports facilities, velodromes, regattas and race courses, casinos (except casinos designated for foreigners)

(Business Hours) Bathhouses/saunas, indoor sports facilities, casinos: until 22:00, velodromes, regattas, and racecourses: no restrictions

(Capacity) No restrictions

Fully vaccinated participants are allowed to use

Eating food is prohibited

Exceptions for eating food: (bathhouses/saunas, indoor sports facilities, casinos) subsidiary facilities in the venue

Restaurants/cafes/bakeries (including unmanned cafes, convenience stores, and hold’em pubs):

(Business hours) from 05:00 until 22:00

– Take-out and delivery only past 10 PM until 5:00 AM the next day

Eating food and providing an area to eat including outdoor tables are prohibited from 10 PM until 5:00 AM the next day.

Fully vaccinated participants, etc.** are allowed to use (Unvaccinated individuals are allowed to enter restaurants and cafes alone or use take-out or delivery services.)

(Eating food) No restrictions

Internet cafes (PC rooms), multi-purpose rooms, massage salons, party rooms:

(Business hours) from 05:00 until 22:00

(no restrictions on business hours of massage salons

Fully vaccinated participants, etc.** are allowed to use

Eating food is prohibited (except in party rooms)

※Exceptions for eating food: (PC rooms) partitions between seats

Indoor sports stadium:

(Business Hours) No restrictions

(Capacity) No restrictions

Fully vaccinated participants, etc.** are allowed to use

Eating food is prohibited (except for fully vaccinated participants, etc.**)

Multi-use Facilities without restrictions of vaccine pass system

Ban on gatherings except during business hours.

Private academies

(Business Hours) from 05:00 until 22:00

(Private academies: Restrictions on business hours only for life-long vocational education and training facilities)

No restrictions on users

Limit on the number of people (1 person/2㎡) or keep one empty seat between seats

ventilate more than 3 times a day and disinfect daily

Eating food is prohibited

Study rooms and cafes

(Business Hours) No restrictions

No restrictions on users

Keep one seat empty between seats (except with partitions)

ventilate more than 3 times a day and disinfect daily

Eating food is prohibited

Exceptions for eating food: separate place to eat

Game arcades

(Business Hours) from 05:00 until 22:00

Limit on the number of people (1 person/4㎡)

No restrictions on users

Eating food is prohibited

Amusement parks, water parks

(Business Hours) No restrictions

50% of facility capacity

No restrictions on users

(Eating food) No restrictions

Movie theaters, concert halls

(Business hours) from 05:00 until 22:00

(Performances or movie screenings are prohibited from starting after 21:00 and ending after midnight)

No restrictions on users

Performances of 50 persons or more at irregular performance venues are allowed including only fully vaccinated participants, etc.**

Eating food is prohibited

Exceptions for eating food: subsidiary facilities in the venue

Libraries, museums, art galleries, science halls:

(Business Hours) No restrictions

No restrictions on users

Eating food is prohibited

Exceptions for eating food: (libraries, study rooms and cafes) separate place to eat

Outdoor sports facilities, retail stores, marts, and department stores(larger than 300㎡)

(Business Hours) No restrictions

No restrictions on users

No limit on the number of people

Eating food is prohibited

Ban on gathering for food-tasting and holding in-store promotional events that involve shouting

Exhibits and expos:

(Business Hours) No restrictions

(Capacity)

Less than 50 people, regardless of vaccination status against COVID-19, Limit on the number of people (1 person/4㎡)

No limit on the number of people only including fully vaccinated participants, etc.**

Eating food is prohibited

Barbershops/hair salons:

(Business Hours) No restrictions

(Capacity)

Limit on the number of people (1 person/4㎡)

No limit on the number of people only including fully vaccinated participants, etc.**

Eating food is prohibited

International conferences and workshops:

(Business Hours) No restrictions

(Capacity)

Less than 50 people, regardless of vaccination status against COVID-19, keep one seat empty between seats or distance of 1 meter between seats

No limit on the number of people only including fully vaccinated participants, etc.**

(Eating food) No restrictions

Comply with one of the following measures: ① Distance of 1 meter between tables; ② Keep one seat empty between seats; ③ Install partitions between tables (ban on buffet service)

Wedding halls

(Business Hours) No restrictions

Limit on the number of people (1 person/4㎡)

Comply with one of the following measures: ① Distance of 1 meter between tables; ② Keep one seat empty between seats; ③ Install partitions between tables

Comply with one of the following measures:

① Less than 50 people, regardless of vaccination status against COVID-19

② 50 or more but less than 300 people only including fully vaccinated participants, etc.**

For weddings, the following is applicable – up to 250 people allowed, regardless of catering (up to 250 people, including 201 fully vaccinated will be allowed to attend weddings.)

(Eating food) No restrictions

Comply with one of the following measures: ① Distance of 1 meter between tables; ② Keep one seat empty between seats; ③ Install partitions between tables

’Doljanchi’, funeral homes

(Business Hours) No restrictions

(Eating food) No restrictions

Limit on the number of people (1 person/4㎡)

Comply with one of the following measures: ① Distance of 1 meter between tables; ② Keep one seat empty between seats; ③ Install partitions between tables

Comply with one of the following measures:

① Less than 50 people, regardless of vaccination status against COVID-19

② 50 or more but less than 300 people only including fully vaccinated participants, etc.**

Direct sales (e.g., door-to-door sales) promotion centers:

(Business Hours) No restrictions

Limit on the number of people (1 person/4㎡)

No restrictions on users

eating food is prohibited (except water and non-alcohol beverages)

Ban on performance and singing

Religious facilities:

(Business Hours) No restrictions

30% of facility capacity (up to 299 participants)

70% of facility capacity only including fully vaccinated participants

No restrictions on users

Eating food is prohibited

Prohibited from chanting or praying loudly

Holding small meetings (up to 4 people) or choir is allowed when it includes only fully vaccinated people

Businesses considered high-risk:

Call centers: notice of quarantine measures to all employees

Distribution and logistics centers: notice of quarantine measures to all employees

For more detailed guidelines, please visit the city website at www.busan.go.kr/covid19/Prevention07.do (Korean)