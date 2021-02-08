NewsBusan News

Updated Social Distancing Guidelines and Measures in the Busan Area

Haps Staff

The Busan Metropolitan City has made changes using an administrative order regarding social distancing guidelines and measures in the Busan area.

Social Distancing Level in Busan Area: Level 2 (with some enhanced quarantine measures)

(Effective Monday, February 8 until Sunday, February 14, 2021)

Major changes

The City has eased the suspension of hours of operation on the following multi-use facilities.

The facilities are able to operate until 10PM. It was previously set at 9PM.

Multi-use facilities:

Suspension of operations after 10 PM until 5:00 AM the next day

Door-to-door sales and direct sales promotion halls, singing rooms, indoor standing performance halls, restaurants/cafes (including unmanned cafes, indoor sports facilities, private academies, job training centers, study rooms and cafes, convenience stores, street vendors, party rooms

The city government will impose a “one-strike-out” rule on the following facilities. A violation of the quarantine rules even once will immediately result in operations being shut down.

Quarantine Measures for Prevention and Control

Required quarantine rules: wear a mask indoors, keep a visitor log, maintain 2-meter distancing among facility users, ventilate and disinfect regularly, limit on the number of facility users

1. Gatherings/Events

Private gatherings:

Private gatherings of 5 or more persons are prohibited

Except when a family who is living in the same space is gathering; when it is required for the care of children, the elderly, or the disabled; when a person is about to pass away requiring the family to gather

– Reservations or entrance of 5 or more persons to multi-purpose facilities, including restaurants are prohibited

Other gatherings & events

– Gatherings or events of 100 or more persons at weddings, funerals, and commemorative events are prohibited

*Excludes mandatory business activities by public officials and enterprises; gatherings for examinations allowed with less than 100 persons in attendance in separate spaces

– Gatherings for exhibitions, fairs and international conferences limited to one person per 4㎡ (standard for prohibited gatherings of 100 or more persons does not apply)

2. Multi-use Facilities

Priority facilities: Comply with mandatory quarantine measures (wear a mask, keep visitor log (excluding department stores, marts, shops), disinfect and ventilate more than twice per day)

The city government will impose a “one-strike-out” rule on priority facilities. A violation of the quarantine rules even once will immediately result in operations being shut down.

A ban on gatherings in the 5 types of entertainment facilities (bars, including night clubs and room salons, colatecs (Korean-style cabaret), karaoke bars, pubs, hunting pochas)

Door-to-door sales and direct sales promotion halls: Suspension of operations after 10 PM until 5 AM the next day, no eating (water and non-alcoholic beverages allowed) and singing, limits on the number of people (1 person/8㎡)

Singing rooms: Suspension of operations after 10 PM until 5:00 AM the next day, No eating (water and non-alcoholic beverages allowed), limit on the number of people (1 person/4㎡), rooms must be immediately disinfected after use and then can be used 30 minutes later (Keep a register of customers).

Indoor standing performance halls: Suspension of operations after 10 PM until 5:00 AM the next day, no eating (water and non-alcoholic beverages allowed), standing is prohibited, keep a 2-meter (at least 1 meter) distance between seats

Restaurants/cafes (including unmanned cafes): Take-out and delivery only past 10 PM until 5 AM the next day

When more than two customers order only coffee, a beverage or dessert menu item, they will be strongly recommended to stay for up to an hour only.

For facilities larger than 50㎡, use only 50% of its seats and tables by keeping empty ones or observe one of the following measures: ① 1-meter distance between tables; ② Installment of partitions between tables

Buffets: Use of plastic gloves or hand sanitizers before and after use of tongs, plates, and utensils; keep distance between users in line for food.

Hold’em pubs (card game pubs): Suspension of operations

Regular facilities: Limit on the number of people and comply with mandatory quarantine measures (wear a mask, keep a log of visitors, disinfect and ventilate)

– Indoor sports facilities: Suspension of operations after 10 PM until 5:00 AM the next day, limit on the number of people (1 person/4㎡), Eating food is prohibited (water, non-alcohol beverage is permitted).

– Outdoor winter sports facilities (including ice rinks, snow sledding trails, and ski resorts):

Suspension of operations after 9 PM until 5:00 AM the next day; limit on number of users to 1/3 of capacity; suspension of operations of all restaurants, cafes, and shuttle buses

– Wedding halls, funeral halls: Limit on the number of people to less than 100, keep a 2-meter (at least 1-meter) distance in the facility

– Bathhouses: Limit on the number of people (1 person/8㎡), eating food is prohibited.

– Movie theaters: Keep one seat empty between customers (sitting next to a companion is permitted), eating food is prohibited.

– Concert halls: Keep two seats empty between seats, eating food is prohibited

– PC rooms: All customers will also be required to sit apart from one another, no eating (water and non-alcoholic beverages allowed).

– Multi-rooms/DVD rooms: Limit on the number of people (1 person/8㎡), eating food is prohibited

– Private academies (excluding study rooms), Job training centers:

Comply with one of the following measures: ① Limit on the number of people (1 person/8㎡) or keep two empty seats between seats; ② Limit the number of people (1 person/4㎡) or keep one empty seat between seats and suspend operations after 10 PM until 5:00 AM the next day

No eating (water and non-alcoholic beverages are allowed), job training centers with training courses over 80 hours per month must comply with the same quarantine measures as restaurants

– Study rooms and cafes: Group rooms up to 50% capacity (suspension of operation after 10 PM); keep one seat empty between seats; eating food is prohibited

– Amusement and water parks: Limit on number of users to 1/3 of capacity

– Barbershops/hair salons: Limit on the number of people (1 person/8㎡) or keep two seats empty between customers.

– Department stores·large supermarkets: Visitor temperature checks, ban on the gathering of events, food-tasting, using customer rest areas

– Retail stores other than department stores and large supermarkets (larger than 300 ㎡): Mandatory to wear a face mask

– Convenience stores are only permitted take-out and delivery past 10 PM until 5:00 AM the next day (eating food and providing an area to eat including outdoor tables are prohibited).

– Street vendors are only permitted take-out and delivery past 10 PM. until 5:00 AM the next day (eating food is prohibited).

National and public facilities: Suspended operations of velodromes, regattas, racecourses, and casinos; Number of people limited to 30% capacity

Social welfare facilities: Number of people limited to 50% capacity (up to 100 people); Operating under strict quarantine measures.

※Facilities’ operations shall be partially suspended and only provide emergency care in consideration of increasing virus cases within a region or the risk/disinfection situation at facilities

3. Daily Life and Social & Economic Activities

Mandatory to wear a face mask

Mandatory at all indoor facilities and high-risk outdoor activities; administrative fines to be imposed for violations

Sports activities: Limited spectators (10%)

Use of public transportation: Mandatory to wear a face mask

Residents in the metropolitan area are strongly advised to refrain from visiting other regions for the purpose of travel or business trips

School: 1/3 of student capacity recommended (2/3 for high school)

Religious activities: In-person worship services (i.e. Christian, Catholic, Buddhist, Cheondoist) at less than 20 percent seat capacity, but prohibited from holding meetings and providing meals.

Work Pattern:

Working from home recommended for a proportion of workers per organization/division (e.g: 1/3 of employees)

Mandatory wearing of face masks in businesses considered high-risk (distribution and logistics centers, call centers)

Other Activities

– Accommodations: Number of room reservations limited to 2/3 room capacity; a ban on gatherings for events and parties hosted at accommodation venues; prohibited from exceeding capacity of people in one room

– Party rooms: Suspension of operations after 10 PM until 5:00 AM the next day; limit on the number of people (1 person/8㎡), no eating (water and non-alcoholic beverages are allowed).

– Sales businesses with experiential activities and briefing sessions (regardless of being registered or unregistered): Ban on briefing sessions; ban on close contact between salespeople and customers during experiential activities.

Violations of the quarantine rules: Fines of up to 100,000 won for individual violators and up to 3 million won for facility managers, business owners and operators.

[Classification of Multi-use Facilities]

‘Priority’ Facilities (9 types)

Bars, including night clubs and room salons, colatecs (Korean-style cabaret), karaoke bars, pubs, hunting pocha

Singing rooms, indoor standing performance halls, direct sales (e.g., door-to-door sales) promotion centers

Restaurants/cafes/bakeries

“Regular’ Facilities (14 types)

Internet cafes (PC bangs), wedding halls, funeral homes, private academies, job training centers

Bathhouses/saunas, concert halls, movie theaters, amusement parks/water parks, multi-rooms/DVD rooms

Indoor sports facilities, barbershops/hair salons, shops·marts·department stores, study rooms and cafes

For more detailed guidelines, please visit the city’s website in Korean. 

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Busan News

City of Busan Selects Busan Citizen’s Park as the First COVID-19 Vaccination Center

Haps Staff -
The city of Busan announced that it has selected 'Busan Citizen's Park Love House' in Busanjin-gu as the city's Number 1 COVID-19 Vaccination Center' scheduled to open in March.
Read more
Busan News

Customs Seize 35kg of Cocaine at Busan New Port

Haps Staff -
A container with cocaine estimated to be worth 100 billion won has been seized at Busan New Port.
Read more
Busan News

City of Busan Adjusts Social Distancing Quarantine Rules from February 8 to 14

Haps Staff -
According to the government's social distancing adjustment plan, the city of Busan will maintain the current distancing Level 2 but will change the current operating closing time limit for businesses from February 8 to the 14th from 21:00 to 22:00.
Read more
Busan News

Busan Police to Step Up Security Measures Ahead of Lunar New Year Holiday

BeFM News -
For the upcoming Lunar New Year holiday, the Busan Metropolitan Police Agency will pursue comprehensive security measures.
Read more
Busan News

Two Busan Police Officers Fired For Drinking and Driving

BeFM News -
Two officers from the Busan Police Agency have been caught for drunk driving and removed from their post.
Read more
Busan News

Busan Man Sentenced to 8 Months Prison and Fined for Using Drones to Film Inside High-Rise Apartments in Suyeong-gu

Haps Staff -
Two men who secretly used drones to film inside high-rise apartments in Suyeong-gu were sentenced to prison and fined respectively.
Read more

The Latest

Costco Lunar New Year’s Hours

Lifestyle Haps Staff -
Costco in Busan will alter their retail hours during the New Year's Lunar holiday this week.
Read more

Haeundae’s Garosu-gil Selected as the Best for “Green City Excellence”

Local Destinations Haps Staff -
Haeundae-gu's Garosu-gil was selected as the Grand Prize winner in the 2020 Green City Best Practices Contest hosted by the Korea Forest Service.
Read more

Eat Like a Local: All Busan and Gyeongsangnam-do Makgeolli – Anjung

Dine & Drink Yoona Kang -
A special Korean restaurant Anjung offers various makgeolli and cheongju. They are picky about seasoning and ingredients and you cannot go wrong with their homemade style anju.
Read more

Updated Social Distancing Guidelines and Measures in the Busan Area

Busan News Haps Staff -
The Busan Metropolitan City has made changes using an administrative order regarding social distancing guidelines and measures in the Busan area.
Read more

Special Exhibition for the Year of the White Cow

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
Enjoy a special exhibit that reviews various meanings of cows in our history and culture at the Busan Museum through the end of March.
Read more

Restaurant and Cafe Closing Hours Extended From Today

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
According to the government’s social distancing adjustment plan which came into effect at midnight today, restaurants and cafes around the city can extend their closing times until 10 p.m., one hour later than usual.
Read more
Busan
clear sky
-1 ° C
-1 °
-1 °
27 %
5.1kmh
0 %
Mon
0 °
Tue
7 °
Wed
10 °
Thu
11 °
Fri
13 °

Dine & Drink

Eat Like a Local: All Busan and Gyeongsangnam-do Makgeolli – Anjung

Dine & Drink Yoona Kang -
A special Korean restaurant Anjung offers various makgeolli and cheongju. They are picky about seasoning and ingredients and you cannot go wrong with their homemade style anju.
Read more

Restaurant and Cafe Closing Hours Extended From Today

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
According to the government’s social distancing adjustment plan which came into effect at midnight today, restaurants and cafes around the city can extend their closing times until 10 p.m., one hour later than usual.
Read more

McQueen’s Offering a Strawberry Afternoon Tea Set for Two

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Located on the top floor of the Ananti Hilton hotel, McQueen’s Lounge features panoramic sea views and a Strawberry Afternoon Tea Set for two.
Read more

Johnny Rockets February Specials

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Johnny Rockets introduces its monthly special.
Read more

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2021 Haps Korea Magazine 