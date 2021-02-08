Updated Social Distancing Guidelines and Measures in the Busan Area

The Busan Metropolitan City has made changes using an administrative order regarding social distancing guidelines and measures in the Busan area.

Social Distancing Level in Busan Area: Level 2 (with some enhanced quarantine measures)

(Effective Monday, February 8 until Sunday, February 14, 2021)

Major changes

The City has eased the suspension of hours of operation on the following multi-use facilities.

The facilities are able to operate until 10PM. It was previously set at 9PM.

Multi-use facilities:

Suspension of operations after 10 PM until 5:00 AM the next day

Door-to-door sales and direct sales promotion halls, singing rooms, indoor standing performance halls, restaurants/cafes (including unmanned cafes, indoor sports facilities, private academies, job training centers, study rooms and cafes, convenience stores, street vendors, party rooms

The city government will impose a “one-strike-out” rule on the following facilities. A violation of the quarantine rules even once will immediately result in operations being shut down.

Quarantine Measures for Prevention and Control

Required quarantine rules: wear a mask indoors, keep a visitor log, maintain 2-meter distancing among facility users, ventilate and disinfect regularly, limit on the number of facility users

1. Gatherings/Events

Private gatherings:

Private gatherings of 5 or more persons are prohibited

Except when a family who is living in the same space is gathering; when it is required for the care of children, the elderly, or the disabled; when a person is about to pass away requiring the family to gather

– Reservations or entrance of 5 or more persons to multi-purpose facilities, including restaurants are prohibited

Other gatherings & events

– Gatherings or events of 100 or more persons at weddings, funerals, and commemorative events are prohibited

*Excludes mandatory business activities by public officials and enterprises; gatherings for examinations allowed with less than 100 persons in attendance in separate spaces

– Gatherings for exhibitions, fairs and international conferences limited to one person per 4㎡ (standard for prohibited gatherings of 100 or more persons does not apply)

2. Multi-use Facilities

Priority facilities: Comply with mandatory quarantine measures (wear a mask, keep visitor log (excluding department stores, marts, shops), disinfect and ventilate more than twice per day)

The city government will impose a “one-strike-out” rule on priority facilities. A violation of the quarantine rules even once will immediately result in operations being shut down.

A ban on gatherings in the 5 types of entertainment facilities (bars, including night clubs and room salons, colatecs (Korean-style cabaret), karaoke bars, pubs, hunting pochas)

Door-to-door sales and direct sales promotion halls: Suspension of operations after 10 PM until 5 AM the next day, no eating (water and non-alcoholic beverages allowed) and singing, limits on the number of people (1 person/8㎡)

Singing rooms: Suspension of operations after 10 PM until 5:00 AM the next day, No eating (water and non-alcoholic beverages allowed), limit on the number of people (1 person/4㎡), rooms must be immediately disinfected after use and then can be used 30 minutes later (Keep a register of customers).

Indoor standing performance halls: Suspension of operations after 10 PM until 5:00 AM the next day, no eating (water and non-alcoholic beverages allowed), standing is prohibited, keep a 2-meter (at least 1 meter) distance between seats

Restaurants/cafes (including unmanned cafes): Take-out and delivery only past 10 PM until 5 AM the next day

When more than two customers order only coffee, a beverage or dessert menu item, they will be strongly recommended to stay for up to an hour only.

For facilities larger than 50㎡, use only 50% of its seats and tables by keeping empty ones or observe one of the following measures: ① 1-meter distance between tables; ② Installment of partitions between tables

Buffets: Use of plastic gloves or hand sanitizers before and after use of tongs, plates, and utensils; keep distance between users in line for food.

Hold’em pubs (card game pubs): Suspension of operations

Regular facilities: Limit on the number of people and comply with mandatory quarantine measures (wear a mask, keep a log of visitors, disinfect and ventilate)

– Indoor sports facilities: Suspension of operations after 10 PM until 5:00 AM the next day, limit on the number of people (1 person/4㎡), Eating food is prohibited (water, non-alcohol beverage is permitted).

– Outdoor winter sports facilities (including ice rinks, snow sledding trails, and ski resorts):

Suspension of operations after 9 PM until 5:00 AM the next day; limit on number of users to 1/3 of capacity; suspension of operations of all restaurants, cafes, and shuttle buses

– Wedding halls, funeral halls: Limit on the number of people to less than 100, keep a 2-meter (at least 1-meter) distance in the facility

– Bathhouses: Limit on the number of people (1 person/8㎡), eating food is prohibited.

– Movie theaters: Keep one seat empty between customers (sitting next to a companion is permitted), eating food is prohibited.

– Concert halls: Keep two seats empty between seats, eating food is prohibited

– PC rooms: All customers will also be required to sit apart from one another, no eating (water and non-alcoholic beverages allowed).

– Multi-rooms/DVD rooms: Limit on the number of people (1 person/8㎡), eating food is prohibited

– Private academies (excluding study rooms), Job training centers:

Comply with one of the following measures: ① Limit on the number of people (1 person/8㎡) or keep two empty seats between seats; ② Limit the number of people (1 person/4㎡) or keep one empty seat between seats and suspend operations after 10 PM until 5:00 AM the next day

No eating (water and non-alcoholic beverages are allowed), job training centers with training courses over 80 hours per month must comply with the same quarantine measures as restaurants

– Study rooms and cafes: Group rooms up to 50% capacity (suspension of operation after 10 PM); keep one seat empty between seats; eating food is prohibited

– Amusement and water parks: Limit on number of users to 1/3 of capacity

– Barbershops/hair salons: Limit on the number of people (1 person/8㎡) or keep two seats empty between customers.

– Department stores·large supermarkets: Visitor temperature checks, ban on the gathering of events, food-tasting, using customer rest areas

– Retail stores other than department stores and large supermarkets (larger than 300 ㎡): Mandatory to wear a face mask

– Convenience stores are only permitted take-out and delivery past 10 PM until 5:00 AM the next day (eating food and providing an area to eat including outdoor tables are prohibited).

– Street vendors are only permitted take-out and delivery past 10 PM. until 5:00 AM the next day (eating food is prohibited).

National and public facilities: Suspended operations of velodromes, regattas, racecourses, and casinos; Number of people limited to 30% capacity

Social welfare facilities: Number of people limited to 50% capacity (up to 100 people); Operating under strict quarantine measures.

※Facilities’ operations shall be partially suspended and only provide emergency care in consideration of increasing virus cases within a region or the risk/disinfection situation at facilities

3. Daily Life and Social & Economic Activities

Mandatory to wear a face mask

Mandatory at all indoor facilities and high-risk outdoor activities; administrative fines to be imposed for violations

Sports activities: Limited spectators (10%)

Use of public transportation: Mandatory to wear a face mask

Residents in the metropolitan area are strongly advised to refrain from visiting other regions for the purpose of travel or business trips

School: 1/3 of student capacity recommended (2/3 for high school)

Religious activities: In-person worship services (i.e. Christian, Catholic, Buddhist, Cheondoist) at less than 20 percent seat capacity, but prohibited from holding meetings and providing meals.

Work Pattern:

Working from home recommended for a proportion of workers per organization/division (e.g: 1/3 of employees)

Mandatory wearing of face masks in businesses considered high-risk (distribution and logistics centers, call centers)

Other Activities

– Accommodations: Number of room reservations limited to 2/3 room capacity; a ban on gatherings for events and parties hosted at accommodation venues; prohibited from exceeding capacity of people in one room

– Party rooms: Suspension of operations after 10 PM until 5:00 AM the next day; limit on the number of people (1 person/8㎡), no eating (water and non-alcoholic beverages are allowed).

– Sales businesses with experiential activities and briefing sessions (regardless of being registered or unregistered): Ban on briefing sessions; ban on close contact between salespeople and customers during experiential activities.

Violations of the quarantine rules: Fines of up to 100,000 won for individual violators and up to 3 million won for facility managers, business owners and operators.

[Classification of Multi-use Facilities] ‘Priority’ Facilities (9 types) Bars, including night clubs and room salons, colatecs (Korean-style cabaret), karaoke bars, pubs, hunting pocha Singing rooms, indoor standing performance halls, direct sales (e.g., door-to-door sales) promotion centers Restaurants/cafes/bakeries “Regular’ Facilities (14 types) Internet cafes (PC bangs), wedding halls, funeral homes, private academies, job training centers Bathhouses/saunas, concert halls, movie theaters, amusement parks/water parks, multi-rooms/DVD rooms Indoor sports facilities, barbershops/hair salons, shops·marts·department stores, study rooms and cafes

For more detailed guidelines, please visit the city’s website in Korean.