Updated: What to Expect When The Beaches Open For Summer Season in Busan

With the opening of Haeundae Beach and Songjeong Beach for the summer season this Tuesday, the city of Busan has announced its measures to ensure safety while strengthening measures to prevent the further spread of COVID-19.

The city expects a much higher amount of visitors to the beach than last year due to COVID-19 fatigue with families and friends looking to get outside this year with a more lax attitude in social distancing.

Here’s what we know about what you can expect this summer season at beaches around Busan:

From June 1

Haeundae-gu has announced that the two beaches will partially open summer operations from June 1st.

Haeundae Beach will open a 300-meter wide space from the tourist office facility to the main event square, while Songjeong Beach will open a 150-meter wide space from the tourist information center towards Jukdo.

Parasol and tube rentals are to be restricted during the partially opened period, while lifeguards will be on duty to monitor the safety of swimmers.

Shower rooms and dressing rooms will also be ventilated and sterilized every 30 minutes.

Masks will once again be required to be worn.

Groups of more than five are prohibited from gathering.

No eating or drinking on the beach at night is allowed.

From July 1

The opening of all seven beaches for summer operations will take place. Summer operations will take place from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, except at Haeundae Beach where it is extended until 9 p.m.

Masks must be worn, in addition to no more than five people allowed to gather together and no nighttime eating or drinking will be allowed.

People who want to use beach facilities (parasols, tubes, showers) must use a QR Code check and have a temperature check.

There will also be an introduction of a visitor safety call service called the “Citizen’s Self Participation Safety Call” where you can voluntarily record your visit.

All 635 workers at the city’s beaches excluding Gwangalli and Daedaepo will also wear stickers that can monitor their body temperatures.

The beaches also plan to use the ‘traffic light’ system again to indicate how populated each beach is, to allow people to check before choosing to visit in real-time.

All beaches in Busan will be open for summer operations until August 31.