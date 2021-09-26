Events Urban Agriculture Exhibition in Busan Haps Staff September 27, 2021 Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email The 17th edition of the Urban Agriculture Exhibition in Busan will be held online this week. Event Information Period: September 30 ~ October 3, 2021 Online Exhibition Hosted by: Busan Metropolitan City Website (Korean) Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Haps StaffIs there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected] Subscribe to our newsletterSubscribeTwice-weekly updates to your inbox Related Articles Till We Meet Again: 2021 Mekong-ROK Exchange Year Photo & Design Exhibition Busan, Gateway to the World A Midsummer Night’s Dream by Busan Union Ballet Company Sincere Failure: Failing to Appear Seong-jin Cho Piano Recital Starry Suyeong River LED Kayak Experience The Latest Burger King Running New Whopper Promo BMW 레이디스 챔피언십 2021, 체계적인 방역 시스템 구축하여 가장 안전한 골프대회 만든다 Lotte World Theme Park Opening Delayed Until Next March What’s On in Busan: September 27 – October 3 Urban Agriculture Exhibition in Busan No CCTV Installed on Lines 2,3 of Busan Metro Busan broken clouds enter location 24 ° C 24 ° 21.1 ° 60 % 4.1kmh 75 % Mon 24 ° Tue 24 ° Wed 25 ° Thu 24 ° Fri 24 ° Dine & Drink Burger King Running New Whopper Promo Six Business Caught in Special Chuseok Quarantine Crackdown Eat Like a Local: One of the Best Bokguk – Halmaejib Wonjo Bokguk HQ Bar Announces Chuseok Hours Travel Local Destinations Lotte World Theme Park Opening Delayed Until Next March Local Destinations 15 Events to Look Forward To This October in Busan Travel Busan to Hold First Meeting of the Public-Private Council to Bid Support for the Rapid Construction of Gadeokdo New Airport Domestic Destinations Jinju Selected for the ‘2022 Cultural Heritage Night Trip Project’