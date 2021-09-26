Events

Urban Agriculture Exhibition in Busan

Haps Staff

The 17th edition of the Urban Agriculture Exhibition in Busan will be held online this week.

Event Information

Period: September 30 ~ October 3, 2021

Online Exhibition

Hosted by: Busan Metropolitan City

Website (Korean)

 

Haps Staff
