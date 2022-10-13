US Consul Nolan Barkhouse Visits Jinju to Attend Jinju Namgang Yudeung Festival

On October 10th, the U.S. Consulate Nolan Barkhouse of the U.S. Consulate in Busan attended the opening ceremony of the Jinju Namgang Yudeung Festival at the invitation of the city of Jinju.

After attending the festival’s opening ceremony, Consul Barkhouse visited Jinju City for two days and one night to tour Jinju Castle and the National Jinju Museum.

On the 10th, he attended the opening ceremony by walking from the Gyeongnam Culture and Arts Center to the stage where the first lighting ceremony was held. Then, he walked along the riverside where 70,000 lanterns were floated, visited the festival grounds, and boarded the Kim Si-min at the Mulbit ferry to enjoy the Yudeung festival.

The consul, who visited Jinju City Hall on the 11th as the last itinerary of his visit to Jinju, had a meeting with Mayor Jo Gyu-il.

He expressed his gratitude for the invitation from Jinju City, saying, “At the opening ceremony, the drone show and fireworks were combined with 70,000 lanterns beautifully embroidered on the Nam River.”

“I was surprised at how many citizens and tourists came together for the Yudeung Festival even though it was the last day of the holiday, and the fact that the citizens were happy even in the midst of a large crowd fit well with the municipal slogan of ‘Prosperous Jinju, Happy Citizens’,” he continued.

Barkhouse, who visited Jinju for the first time, said that the simple and unpretentious Jinju bibimbap was delicious and that he was impressed with the creative lantern and pungmul troupe parade led by the citizens of 30 towns and villages.

He also stated that he would actively participate in continuing Korea-US cultural exchanges in the future.