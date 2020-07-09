US Consulate Expresses Strong Regret Over Last Weekend’s Haeundae Beach Incident

The city of Busan said yesterday the US consulate expressed strong regret over the recent firecracker incident at Haeundae Beach involving US soldiers stationed in Korea.

Police are collecting evidence by analyzing CCTV footage from Haeundae-gu office, securing video recordings and questioning witnesses. They will consult with the USFK on punishment on illegal activities.

The USFK has also requested the police for CCTV footage to separately discipline those who violated the law and the commander in Daegu visited Haeundae Police on the 7th, promising the incident will not happen again.

“We regret the inconvenience and disruption this behavior caused the people of Busan,” the command said in a statement.

It called the behavior “deeply troubling” and not representative of “the strong respect we hold for the Korean people, their culture, laws, and regulations.”

The police have requested the Haeundae-gu council for an ordinance banning the use of firecrackers not only on the beach but also around Gunam-ro road and plan to strongly respond to unlicensed sales of firecrackers and other illicit or deviant behavior around the beach.