Image: Facebook/HQ Bar
Events

US Eh: A Post-Canada Day / Pre-4th of July Party @ HQ

Haps Staff

This Saturday, July 2nd, HQ in Gwangan is doing their annual celebration of all things Canadian and American, and you’re invited to partake in some of the best drink/food deals in town.

First off, they’ll be open earlier than usual at 5 pm for anyone wanting to day drink. If you’re hungry for dinner, they’ve got these food specials going.

Build Your Own Poutine — a big bowl of our Cajun Fries smothered in gravy and melted cheese.

Then you can add what you want:

Cranky Pig Bacon
Bleu Cheese
Caramelized Onions
Diced Onions
Diced Jalapenos
Green Onions
Sour Cream

Build Your Own Hot Dog — a 1/4 pound/113 gram hot dog on a fresh-baked bun. Then you can add what you want:

Cranky Pig Bacon
Bleu Cheese
Caramelized Onions
Diced Onions
Diced Jalapenos
Sauerkraut
Relish
Cheddar Cheese
Sliced Dill Pickle
Gravy
BBQ Sauce<

Plus they’ve got some stellar American and Canadian Drink Deals going all day and night:

Budweiser 4,000 won
Moosehead 4,000 won
Canadian Club shots/cocktails 5,000 won
Jim Beam shots/cocktails 5,000 won
Proper Caesars 7,000 won
Long Island Iced Teas 6,000 won

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
scattered clouds
30 ° C
30 °
30 °
74 %
2.6kmh
40 %
Fri
28 °
Sat
28 °
Sun
26 °
Mon
23 °
Tue
24 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2022 Haps Korea Magazine 