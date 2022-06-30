US Eh: A Post-Canada Day / Pre-4th of July Party @ HQ

This Saturday, July 2nd, HQ in Gwangan is doing their annual celebration of all things Canadian and American, and you’re invited to partake in some of the best drink/food deals in town.

First off, they’ll be open earlier than usual at 5 pm for anyone wanting to day drink. If you’re hungry for dinner, they’ve got these food specials going.

Build Your Own Poutine — a big bowl of our Cajun Fries smothered in gravy and melted cheese.

Then you can add what you want:

Cranky Pig Bacon

Bleu Cheese

Caramelized Onions

Diced Onions

Diced Jalapenos

Green Onions

Sour Cream

Build Your Own Hot Dog — a 1/4 pound/113 gram hot dog on a fresh-baked bun. Then you can add what you want:

Cranky Pig Bacon

Bleu Cheese

Caramelized Onions

Diced Onions

Diced Jalapenos

Sauerkraut

Relish

Cheddar Cheese

Sliced Dill Pickle

Gravy

BBQ Sauce<

Plus they’ve got some stellar American and Canadian Drink Deals going all day and night:

Budweiser 4,000 won

Moosehead 4,000 won

Canadian Club shots/cocktails 5,000 won

Jim Beam shots/cocktails 5,000 won

Proper Caesars 7,000 won

Long Island Iced Teas 6,000 won