US, France and Taiwan Advise Non-Essential Travel to Korea

BeFM News

The United States, France and Taiwan have advised their nationals against all non-essential travel to South Korea, and Hong Kong has joined about half a dozen others in slapping entry restrictions on visitors from the country as it is rocked by a steady increase in coronavirus infections.

South Korea has seen a massive increase in the infection tally over the past week, with the number jumping from about 30 on Feb. 17 to 1,261 cases as of Tuesday.

12 people have died from the disease.

On Monday (U.S. time), the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued the highest type of travel health notice for South Korea, recommending that Americans avoid all nonessential travel to the country due to the spread of the coronavirus there.

Dine & Drink

HQ Bar, Abnormal Taphouse Close Temporarily

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
HQ Bar in Gwangalli and Abnormal Taphouse in Haeundae have both closed temporarily they have announced.
Read more

Domino’s Korea Adds a “Cheesecake Black Tiger Shrimp Pizza” to its Menu

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Domino's Korea has added its latest offering, the "Cheesecake Black Tiger Shrimp Pizza" to its menu.
Read more

HQ Gwangan’s Open Mic Returns this Friday

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
HQ Gwangan’s popular monthly open mic night is back for a night of great tunes and fun.
Read more

Busan Bites: Yeongseon Bulgogi

Busan Bites Dynamic Busan Staff -
Yeongseon Bulgogi has been satisfying hungry patrons for almost a half century.
Read more

Travel

