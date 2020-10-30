NewsBusan News

US Military Police to Assist Haeundae Police Tonight For Halloween Patrols

BeFM News

Busan police will patrol around Haeundae-gu area on Halloween day with members from the US Armed Forces in Korea.

The Busan Police Agency announced that it plans to mobilize and patrol the area of Gunam-ro, Haeundae from 8 pm on the 31st until midnight.

Five military police officers from the USAFIK will also accompany the police.

The police will work with the USAFIK as they predict a significant number of US troops in Korea to be out and about on Halloween day around foreigner-only clubs.

The move is in response to the July 4th weekend incident which led the USFK Forces and the US Consulate to apologize for actions carried out by military personnel during the 4-day weekend.

