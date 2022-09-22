USATO Craft Beer Collaboration Party This Weekend at Gorilla Brewing

The USATO and famous breweries of Korean craft beer have worked together to produce eight new beers from 16 Korean breweries that will be on tap this weekend at Gorilla Brewing in Gwangalli.

How to participate:

Buy a 9oz collab beer for 5,000 won to receive your punch card Write your name on the card Collect a stamp for every collab beer Collect 4 stamps for a free Gorilla bottle opener Collect all the stamps and enter for a chance to win some awesome prizes

A Gorilla voucher will be drawn on Monday for those who have completed their stamp cards.