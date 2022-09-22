Dine & Drink

USATO Craft Beer Collaboration Party This Weekend at Gorilla Brewing

Haps Staff

The USATO and famous breweries of Korean craft beer have worked together to produce eight new beers from 16 Korean breweries that will be on tap this weekend at Gorilla Brewing in Gwangalli.

How to participate:
Buy a 9oz collab beer for 5,000 won to receive your punch card
Write your name on the card
Collect a stamp for every collab beer
Collect 4 stamps for a free Gorilla bottle opener
Collect all the stamps and enter for a chance to win some awesome prizes
A Gorilla voucher will be drawn on Monday for those who have completed their stamp cards.
Dine & Drink

Travel

