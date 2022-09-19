USS Ronald Reagan to Make Visit in Busan This Week

Nimitz-class nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, the USS Ronald Reagan, will arrive in Busan Friday morning as part of the combined exercises with the ROK Navy this month.

It will stay in Busan until the 26th.

The Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group which will accompany the carrier includes the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Chancellorsville and the Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Barry.

The USS Ronald Reagan was commissioned in 2003 and carries more than 80 combat aircraft and as many as 6,000 personnel.

It last made a visit to Busan in October 2017 in the bilateral Maritime Counter Special Operations exercise.